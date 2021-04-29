Sensus Healthcare to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on May 6, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla. , April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2021. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

To access the conference call, the dial-in numbers are 888-390-3967 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free), 862-298-0702 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the following link , which also may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com .

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available and can be accessed by dialing 888-539-4649 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free), or 754-333-7735 (International). At the system prompt, dial the replay code – 155558 followed by the # sign. Playback will automatically begin. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

