CMLS Financial releases April 2021 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary , an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.



Our latest commentary highlights new data from our annual lenders survey on the size of the commercial mortgage market in 2020, assesses the impact of the recent spike in bond yields on commercial lending volumes, looks at increased deal flow in the high yield space, and much more.

Read the April 2021 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial is Canada’s leading provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, and the CMHC-insured market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca .

