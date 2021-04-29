Riverview Bancorp Earns $3.4 Million in Fourth Fiscal Quarter and $10.5 Million For Fiscal Year 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $3.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2021, net income was $10.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in fiscal 2020.



“We reported strong fourth quarter and fiscal year end results, with solid revenue generation, substantial deposit growth, and controlled operating expenses,” stated Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. “In addition to our solid financial performance, the takeaway from the fiscal year is how our entire team came together, persevered and did an outstanding job supporting our clients and servicing their financial needs during a very difficult time. During the quarter, asset quality continues to be very strong with loan modifications decreasing again, and our allowance for loan losses remains robust. While there still remains some uncertainty in the overall economy, with improving consumer confidence, lower levels of unemployment and the robust vaccine rollout in Washington and Oregon, we believe we are well positioned to emerge even stronger as we navigate through this pandemic.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2021)

Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income (non-GAAP) was $4.4 million for the quarter compared to $5.2 million in the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total loan modifications decreased by $8.9 million, or 33%, during the quarter to $18.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.26%.

Riverview recorded no provision for loan losses during the quarter.

Total loans increased $11.8 million to $943.2 million at March 31, 2021. SBA PPP loans totaled $93.4 million.

517 PPP loans totaling $69.9 million (62%) have been forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrower.

Total deposits increased $109.1 million, or 8.8%, during the quarter to $1.35 billion.

Non-performing assets were 0.04% of total assets.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 17.35% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.63%.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

All branches remain open with specific COVID-19 guidelines in place to help protect employees and customers.

COVID-19 Operational Update :

Industry Exposure: Both Washington and Oregon have modified phased reopening plans in place for businesses. While the economic impact has been widespread, some industries are more acutely affected by the current business decline. Loans to these clients are generally secured by real estate and had strong financial performance heading into the current pandemic. Riverview’s loan portfolio exposure that is most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was our hotel/motel portfolio. ($104.4 million, 11.1% of total loans, 56% weighted average LTV and 1.86x DSCR). Our hotel/motel loan portfolio is mainly concentrated in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington with a few hotel/motel loans on the Oregon Coast and in the Columbia River Gorge. The hotel/motel loan portfolio is made up of mainly flagged properties versus independent hotel and motels and are in the midscale and economy categories.



Riverview continues to diligently monitor the effects of the pandemic on its customers, by allocating staffing resources to conduct enhanced monitoring of the loan portfolio to identify at-risk borrowers. Riverview continues to remain in close contact with customers to work with them to develop longer term strategies to mitigate potential credit losses. At March 31, 2021, $10.2 million of hotel/motel loans were on deferral which represents 9.8% of the respective portfolio. There are payment plans in place with these impacted borrowers which will allow these loans to return to full payment status over the next several quarters.

Loan Accommodations: Commercial Loans. Riverview has 5 commercial loan modifications totaling $18.1 million at March 31, 2021. This represents a 32% decrease from 8 commercial loans totaling $26.6 million at December 31, 2020, and an 89% decrease compared to the peak of 98 loans totaling $161.6 million at June 30, 2020. The five loans on deferral at March 31, 2021, are existing deferrals or had a previous deferral that was extended. Riverview had no new loan accommodation requests through the date of this press release. In general, borrowers that request a re-deferral on their loan are required to provide financial plans for returning to full principal and interest payments and post payment reserves or additional collateral in consideration of deferring payments. Loans under payment modifications had a weighted average LTV of 71% and a weighted average pre-COVID-19 DSCR of 1.63x. All of these loans are in senior position and have personal guarantees by the borrowers. Consumer Loans . At March 31, 2021, there were no consumer loan modifications as all had resumed payments. At December 31, 2020, there were two consumer loan accommodations totaling $462,000. Since all these loans were performing and current on payments prior to COVID-19, these loan modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to provisions contained within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (“CAA 2021”).

Loan Loss Reserve: “Due to an improvement in economic trends in our local markets, we recorded no provision for loan losses during the current quarter or during the preceding quarter. This compares to a $1.3 million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter a year ago,” said Lycklama. “We feel that we are well positioned as we navigate through the pandemic, having built up a strong liquidity position and significant loan loss reserves of 2.39% of total loans, excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (non-GAAP), at March 31, 2021.” For fiscal 2021, the total provision for loan losses was $6.3 million compared to $1.3 million for fiscal 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million, or 2.03% of total loans at March 31, 2021.





Range Number of loans Total Up to $150,000 231 $ 10,695 $150,001 to $350,000 22 4,563 $350,001 to $2,000,000 17 10,694 Over $2,000,000 6 17,041 Total 276 $ 42,993

During the third fiscal quarter, Riverview began processing applications for loan forgiveness to the SBA. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $69.9 million in loans either forgiven by the SBA or paid off from Round 1. During both the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2021 and previous linked quarter, $1.5 million of interest and fee income was earned related to PPP loan forgiveness and normal amortization. At March 31, 2021, there was $598,000 in net unrecognized fees from PPP Round 1 that will be recognized in income in future quarters.

The CAA 2021 provided additional COVID-19 stimulus relief, including $284 billion allocated for an additional round of PPP lending, extending the program to March 31, 2021. Recently the program was extended until May 31, 2021. The program offered new PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also second draw loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that had already spent their initial PPP proceeds.

In Round 2, Riverview originated 399 PPP loans totaling approximately $50.4 million, net of deferred fees, with an average loan size of $132,000. Unamortized PPP loan fees at March 31, 2021 totaled $2.1 million for Round 2. The following table presents the breakdown and balance, net of deferred fees, of Round 2 PPP loans at March 31, 2021 (in thousands):

Range Number of loans Total Up to $150,000 309 $ 14,846 $150,001 to $350,000 62 13,607 $350,001 to $2,000,000 27 20,056 Over $2,000,000 1 1,942 Total 399 $ 50,451

Income Statement

Return on average assets was 0.93% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 1.11% in the preceding quarter. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 9.00% and 10.97%, respectively, compared to 10.56% and 12.92%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

Riverview’s net interest income for the quarter was $11.2 million compared to $11.5 million in the preceding quarter and $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. While the low interest rate environment has impacted overall net interest income, the impact of lower loan yields was partially offset by decreasing deposit costs. In fiscal 2021, net interest income was $44.9 million compared to $45.7 million in fiscal 2020. Net interest income was boosted by interest and fee income on PPP loans of $1.5 million and $4.5 million for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, respectively.

Fourth fiscal quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.26% compared to 3.40% in the prior quarter and 4.10% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in NIM was primarily due to the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity and lower interest rate environment. In fiscal 2021, the net interest margin was 3.41% compared to 4.26% in fiscal 2020.

The average overnight cash balances were $248.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $235.2 million in the preceding quarter and $40.1 million for the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago due to the growth in deposits. The increase in overnight cash balances resulted in a 68 basis point decrease in the NIM in the current quarter, a 71 basis point decrease in the prior quarter and a 10 basis point decrease in the same quarter a year ago.

During the fourth fiscal quarter, Riverview continued the deployment of excess cash into its investment portfolio. Investment securities totaled $255.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $186.6 million at December 31, 2020. During the quarter, the Company purchased $87.4 million in new securities with a weighted average yield of 1.36%. Investment purchases were comprised primarily of agency securities, MBS backed by government agencies and municipal securities.

Average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 were $204.8 million, $154.3 million and $151.2 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 1.54%, 1.56% and 2.32%, respectively.

The accretion on purchased loans totaled $92,000 during the fourth quarter, compared to $58,000 during the preceding quarter and $65,000 in the same period a year ago, resulting in a two basis point increase in the NIM for the current period, the preceding quarter and the same period a year ago. Net fees on loan prepayments, which included purchased SBA loan premiums, decreased net interest income by $72,000 in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 which decreased the NIM by two basis points for the quarter. This compares to a $11,000 decrease and a $22,000 increase in net interest income related to net fees on loan prepayments that did not have an effect on NIM during the third fiscal quarter of 2021 or the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, SBA PPP loan interest and fees added 23 basis points to the NIM, due primarily to the recognition of PPP loan fees as a part of the loan forgiveness process. For the preceding quarter, PPP loan interest and fee income added 21 basis points to the NIM. This resulted in a core-NIM (non-GAAP) of 3.71% in the current quarter compared to 3.88% in the preceding quarter and 4.18% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Average PPP loans were $90.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to $99.9 million in the preceding quarter. During the quarter, we recorded $229,000 in interest income on PPP loans and $1.3 million in loan fee amortization into income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we recorded $252,000 in interest income on PPP loans and $1.3 million in loan fee amortization into income. Loan yields decreased five basis points during the quarter to 4.77% compared to 4.82% in the preceding quarter due to lower loan yields on new loan origination and existing loans repricing at lower rates along with new PPP loans. Loan yield excluding PPP loans was 4.56% for the quarter compared to 4.67% in the preceding quarter.

The cost of deposits decreased to 0.15% during the fourth quarter compared to 0.18% in the preceding quarter and 0.38% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential decrease in deposit costs during the quarter reflects the continued low interest rate environment and are expected to decrease further as certificates of deposit reprice at maturity. As of March 31, 2021, the current CD offerings range from 10 bps – 40 bps.

Non-interest income was $2.8 million during the quarter, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and was slightly lower when compared to $2.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020. In fiscal 2021, non-interest income was $11.1 million compared to $12.4 million in fiscal 2020. Fees and service charges decreased compared to prior year due to the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic early in fiscal 2021. However, fees and service charges have stabilized in recent quarters as economic activity and consumer spending increased in our local markets as a result of Washington and Oregon’s phased reopening guidelines.

Asset management fees were $900,000 during the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $889,000 in the preceding quarter and $1.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the impact from the decline in interest rates on fee generating products. Asset management fees continue to contribute meaningfully to total non-interest income. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management was $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020.

For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, non-interest expense was $9.6 million compared to $9.1 million in the preceding quarter and $8.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits increased during the quarter to $6.3 million compared to $5.7 million in the preceding quarter and $5.5 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago, with higher year-end incentive payments for employees contributing to a majority of the increase compared to the prior quarter. FDIC insurance premiums increased to $98,000 compared to no FDIC insurance premiums in the same quarter a year ago due to the Company utilizing its remaining FDIC assessment credits. Riverview expects its technology costs to remain elevated in the near term as it continues to invest in its digital channels as customer preference and adoption of these services has accelerated. For fiscal 2021, non-interest expense was $36.3 million, which was unchanged compared to fiscal 2020. Riverview will continue to focus on controlling its operating expenses and improving operating efficiencies.

The efficiency ratio was 68.6% for the fourth fiscal quarter compared to 63.5% in the preceding quarter and 63.3% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2021, the efficiency ratio was 64.7% compared to 62.4% in fiscal 2020. The year over year increase is due primarily to the impact of lower operating revenue due to the pandemic and low interest rate environment, as well as continued investments in upgrading our digital and technology platforms.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the fiscal year 2021 was 22.2% compared to 23.5% for the fiscal year 2020. The lower effective tax rate was a result of lower taxable income which excluded our income from investments in bank-owned life insurance which is not subject to income tax.

Balance Sheet Review

Riverview’s total loans increased $11.8 million during the quarter to $943.2 million compared to $931.5 million in the preceding quarter and increased $31.7 million compared to $911.5 million a year ago. The increase in loan balances during the quarter was primarily driven by new SBA PPP loans originated during the fourth fiscal quarter of the year. SBA PPP loans balances, net of fees, totaled $93.4 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $80.8 million at December 31, 2020. Organic loan growth continues to be impacted by strong competition for high-quality loans in our markets. The decrease in real estate one-to-four family loans was due to the strategic decision in prior year to broker all new loan originations to third-party mortgage companies.

The Company’s loan pipeline was $25.1 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $49.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The loan pipeline decreased compared to the preceding quarter as several loans in the prior quarter’s pipeline were funded during the quarter in addition to our focus on the most recent round of PPP loans. We anticipate an increase in our loan pipeline as activity in our market area continues to improve.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $14.0 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $9.9 million in the preceding quarter, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $69.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $71.5 million three months earlier. Utilization on these loans totaled 11.0% at March 31, 2021 compared to 12.0% at December 31, 2020. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 3.90% compared to 3.68% in the preceding quarter and 4.16% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Deposits increased $109.1 million, or 8.8%, to $1.35 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $1.24 billion in the preceding quarter and increased $355.6 million, or 35.9%, compared to $990.4 million a year earlier. A second round of PPP loan funds deposited into customer accounts, as well as two additional federal stimulus payments contributed to strong quarterly deposit growth. Non-interest bearing checking accounts increased $164.1 million, or 60.5% year-over-year, to $435.1 million at March 31, 2021. Checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, increased to 51.5% at March 31, 2021 from 46.3% a year earlier.

Shareholders’ equity was $151.6 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $151.9 million three months earlier and $148.8 million a year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $5.54 at March 31, 2021 compared to $5.56 at December 31, 2020 and $5.37 at March 31, 2020. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on April 21, 2021, consistent with the past six quarters.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $571,000, or 0.06% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 compared to $393,000, or 0.04% of total loans, three months earlier and decreased compared to $1.4 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The improvement in total non-performing loans year-over-year reflects one non-performing loan payoff during the prior quarter. Riverview recorded net loan charge-offs during the quarter of $14,000. This compared to net loan recoveries during the prior quarter of $326,000 that resulted from the resolution of the above mentioned non-performing loan. Net loan charge offs were $60,000 in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Classified assets were $7.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2020 and $1.6 million at March 31, 2020. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 4.8% at March 31, 2021 compared to 2.5% three months earlier and 1.1% a year earlier.

Criticized assets decreased to $42.5 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $46.5 million at December 31, 2020. This balance reflects risk rating changes primarily associated with loans that were granted COVID-19 loan modifications. In general, borrowers whose loans were paying as agreed prior to COVID-19, remain well-secured and have provided acceptable plans for returning to full payment status were downgraded to a pass/watch rating. Modifications that extended beyond six months and beyond March 31, 2021 were generally downgraded to a special mention/criticized rating unless other mitigating considerations exist that lowered the bank’s credit risk. Borrowers who could not provide a plan or whose business was closed with no plan for re-opening in a reasonable timeframe, were moved to a substandard/classified rating. In addition, the risk rating was also downgraded for certain borrowers who were not granted COVID-19 loan modifications, but who have still been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter, and a significant increase compared to $12.6 million one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses represented 2.03% of total loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 2.06% in the preceding quarter and 1.38% a year earlier. The allowance for loan losses to loans, net of SBA guaranteed loans (including SBA PPP loans) (non-GAAP), was 2.39% at March 31, 2021 compared to 2.41% at December 31, 2020. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on the MBank purchased loans, which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The remaining net discount on these purchased loans was $722,000 at March 31, 2021 compared to $813,000 three months earlier.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.35% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.63% at March 31, 2021. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.14% at March 31, 2021.

Charter Conversion

Effective April 28, 2021, Riverview Community Bank converted from a federal savings bank to a Washington chartered commercial bank. As a result of that charter conversion Riverview Bancorp, Inc. applied and received approval from the Federal Reserve and converted from a savings and loan holding company to a bank holding company on April 28, 2021.

Branch Consolidation

Riverview continues to actively review its branch network for efficiencies due to customers’ increased usage of online and mobile banking technologies. In January 2021, Riverview consolidated one branch in the Heights neighborhood of Vancouver and announced the consolidation of its branch in the Montavilla neighborhood of Portland which is scheduled to be completed in May 2021. In September 2020, Riverview also consolidated two of its branches in Clark County, Washington and simultaneously opened a new branch in the Cascade Park neighborhood of Vancouver. Riverview plans to open a new location in Ridgefield, Washington, one of the fastest growing cities in Clark County, during the fall of 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 151,594 $ 151,874 $ 148,843 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (619 ) (654 ) (759 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 123,899 $ 124,144 $ 121,008 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,549,158 $ 1,436,184 $ 1,180,808 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (619 ) (654 ) (759 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,521,463 $ 1,408,454 $ 1,152,973 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.79 % 10.57 % 12.61 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.14 % 8.81 % 10.50 % Shares outstanding 22,351,235 22,345,235 22,544,285 Book value per share (GAAP) 6.78 6.80 6.60 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 5.54 5.56 5.37 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 3,414 $ 4,035 $ 2,894 $ 10,472 $ 15,748 Include: Provision for income taxes 992 1,199 980 2,981 4,830 Include: Provision for loan losses - - 1,250 6,300 1,250 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 4,406 $ 5,234 $ 5,124 $ 19,753 $ 21,828 Net interest margin reconciliation to core net interest margin Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,196 $ 11,529 $ 11,050 $ 44,917 $ 45,731 Tax equivalent adjustment 16 14 5 41 37 Net fees on loan prepayments 72 11 (22 ) 212 (377 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (92 ) (58 ) (65 ) (344 ) (470 ) SBA PPP loans interest income and fees (1,494 ) (1,539 ) - (4,459 ) - Income on excess FRB liquidity (56 ) (61 ) (123 ) (185 ) (260 ) Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 9,642 $ 9,896 $ 10,845 $ 40,182 $ 44,661 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Average balance of interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,393,153 $ 1,346,324 $ 1,083,493 $ 1,320,109 $ 1,075,297 SBA PPP loans (average) (90,268 ) (99,851 ) - (96,441 ) - Excess FRB liquidity (average) (248,100 ) (235,163 ) (40,072 ) (195,635 ) (27,172 ) Average balance of interest-earning assets excluding SBA PPP loans and excess FRB liquidity (non-GAAP) $ 1,054,785 $ 1,011,310 $ 1,043,421 $ 1,028,033 $ 1,048,125 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.26 % 3.40 % 4.10 % 3.41 % 4.26 % Net fees on loan prepayments 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 (0.04 ) Accretion on purchased MBank loans (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) SBA PPP loans (0.23 ) (0.21 ) 0.00 (0.09 ) 0.00 Excess FRB liquidity 0.68 0.71 0.10 0.61 0.09 Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.71 % 3.88 % 4.18 % 3.91 % 4.26 % Allowance for loan losses reconciliation, excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Allowance for loan losses $ 19,178 $ 19,192 $ 12,624 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 943,235 $ 931,468 $ 911,509 Exclude: SBA purchased loans (47,379 ) (53,743 ) (74,797 ) Exclude: SBA PPP loans (93,444 ) (80,785 ) - Loans receivable excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 802,412 $ 796,940 $ 836,712 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 2.03 % 2.06 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.39 % 2.41 % 1.51 %





About Riverview



Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.55 billion at March 31, 2021, it is the parent company of the 97-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 7 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $254,205, $220,597, $ 265,408 $ 235,834 $ 41,968 and $27,866) Certificate of deposits held for investment 249 249 249 Loans held for sale - - 275 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 216,304 153,219 148,291 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 39,574 33,425 28 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $19,178, $19,192 and $12,624) 924,057 912,276 898,885 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,189 13,365 7,452 Accrued interest receivable 5,236 5,283 3,704 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,722 1,420 1,420 Premises and equipment, net 17,824 17,909 15,570 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,432 1,451 1,508 Deferred income taxes, net 5,419 3,141 3,277 Mortgage servicing rights, net 81 102 191 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 619 654 759 Bank owned life insurance 30,968 30,780 30,155 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,549,158 $ 1,436,184 $ 1,180,808 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,346,060 $ 1,236,933 $ 990,448 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,906 18,155 11,783 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 521 156 703 Junior subordinated debentures 26,748 26,726 26,662 Capital lease obligations 2,329 2,340 2,369 Total liabilities 1,397,564 1,284,310 1,031,965 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, March 31, 2021 - 22,351,235 issued and outstanding; December 31, 2020 - 22,345,235 issued and outstanding; 223 223 225 March 31, 2020 – 22,748,385 issued and 22,544,285 outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 63,650 63,539 64,649 Retained earnings 87,881 85,584 81,870 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (160 ) 2,528 2,099 Total shareholders’ equity 151,594 151,874 148,843 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,549,158 $ 1,436,184 $ 1,180,808





RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 11,023 $ 11,601 $ 11,259 $ 45,498 $ 46,405 Interest on investment securities - taxable 713 549 851 2,422 3,440 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 50 44 17 129 117 Other interest and dividends 79 98 164 295 533 Total interest and dividend income 11,865 12,292 12,291 48,344 50,495 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 473 556 937 2,544 2,890 Interest on borrowings 196 207 304 883 1,874 Total interest expense 669 763 1,241 3,427 4,764 Net interest income 11,196 11,529 11,050 44,917 45,731 Provision for loan losses - - 1,250 6,300 1,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,196 11,529 9,800 38,617 44,481 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,667 1,654 1,491 6,382 6,541 Asset management fees 900 889 1,039 3,646 4,408 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale - - 42 28 252 Bank owned life insurance 188 193 279 813 864 Other, net 81 76 41 221 295 Total non-interest income, net 2,836 2,812 2,892 11,090 12,360 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,301 5,698 5,452 22,570 22,805 Occupancy and depreciation 1,439 1,434 1,518 5,780 5,576 Data processing 666 638 643 2,662 2,629 Amortization of core deposit intangible 35 35 40 140 161 Advertising and marketing 83 144 167 466 856 FDIC insurance premium 98 89 - 319 81 State and local taxes 196 190 180 794 675 Telecommunications 50 74 81 295 327 Professional fees 269 321 264 1,231 1,120 Other 489 484 473 1,997 2,033 Total non-interest expense 9,626 9,107 8,818 36,254 36,263 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,406 5,234 3,874 13,453 20,578 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 992 1,199 980 2,981 4,830 NET INCOME $ 3,414 $ 4,035 $ 2,894 $ 10,472 $ 15,748 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.47 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.47 $ 0.69 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,346,368 22,320,699 22,725,204 22,296,195 22,707,624 Diluted 22,361,730 22,337,644 22,751,272 22,312,831 22,744,045





(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,393,153 $ 1,346,324 $ 1,083,493 $ 1,320,109 $ 1,075,297 Average interest-bearing liabilities 906,124 878,526 740,437 861,820 726,092 Net average earning assets 487,029 467,798 343,056 458,289 349,205 Average loans 938,162 955,183 892,715 966,070 884,498 Average deposits 1,289,259 1,236,601 984,983 1,205,302 961,267 Average equity 153,896 151,636 149,721 151,650 143,652 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 126,180 123,886 121,862 123,881 115,733 ASSET QUALITY March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Non-performing loans $ 571 $ 393 $ 1,395 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.15 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 571 $ 393 $ 1,395 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.12 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter $ 14 $ (326 ) $ 60 Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter/average net loans 0.01 % (0.14 )% 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses $ 19,178 $ 19,192 $ 12,624 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 153.75 % 153.25 % 146.33 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 3358.67 % 4883.46 % 904.95 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.03 % 2.06 % 1.38 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 9.79 % 10.57 % 12.61 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 17.35 % 17.58 % 17.01 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.09 % 16.32 % 15.76 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 16.09 % 16.32 % 15.76 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 9.63 % 9.80 % 11.79 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 8.14 % 8.81 % 10.50 % DEPOSIT MIX March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Interest checking $ 258,014 $ 237,051 $ 187,798 Regular savings 291,769 267,901 226,880 Money market deposit accounts 240,554 211,129 169,798 Non-interest checking 435,098 393,023 271,031 Certificates of deposit 120,625 127,829 134,941 Total deposits $ 1,346,060 $ 1,236,933 $ 990,448





COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 171,701 $ - $ - $ 171,701 SBA PPP 93,444 - - 93,444 Commercial construction - - 9,810 9,810 Office buildings - 135,526 - 135,526 Warehouse/industrial - 87,880 - 87,880 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 85,414 - 85,414 Assisted living facilities - 854 - 854 Single purpose facilities - 233,793 - 233,793 Land - 14,040 - 14,040 Multi-family - 45,014 - 45,014 One-to-four family construction - - 7,180 7,180 Total $ 265,145 $ 602,521 $ 16,990 $ 884,656 March 31, 2020 Commercial business $ 179,029 $ - $ - $ 179,029 Commercial construction - - 52,608 52,608 Office buildings - 113,433 - 113,433 Warehouse/industrial - 91,764 - 91,764 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 76,802 - 76,802 Assisted living facilities - 1,033 - 1,033 Single purpose facilities - 224,839 - 224,839 Land - 14,026 - 14,026 Multi-family - 58,374 - 58,374 One-to-four family construction - - 12,235 12,235 Total $ 179,029 $ 580,271 $ 64,843 $ 824,143 LOAN MIX March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Commercial and construction Commercial business $ 265,145 $ 252,687 $ 179,029 Other real estate mortgage 602,521 595,709 580,271 Real estate construction 16,990 16,922 64,843 Total commercial and construction 884,656 865,318 824,143 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 56,405 63,621 83,150 Other installment 2,174 2,529 4,216 Total consumer 58,579 66,150 87,366 Total loans 943,235 931,468 911,509 Less: Allowance for loan losses 19,178 19,192 12,624 Loans receivable, net $ 924,057 $ 912,276 $ 898,885





DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Other Total March 31, 2021 Commercial business $ 182 $ 175 $ 357 Commercial real estate 144 - 144 Consumer 63 7 70 Total non-performing assets $ 389 $ 182 $ 571 DETAIL OF LOAN MODIFICATIONS Number of Loan Deferrals 12/31/2020 Ended New Re-deferral 3/31/2021 Change Hotel / Motel 5 (2 ) - - 3 (40.0 )% Retail strip centers 3 (2 ) - - 1 (66.7 )% Other - Commercial - - - 1 1 100.0 % Total Commercial 8 (4 ) - 1 5 (37.5 )% Consumer 2 (2 ) - - - (100.0 )% Total 10 (6 ) - 1 5 (50.0 )% Loan Deferrals 12/31/2020 Ended New Re-deferral 3/31/2021 Change (dollars in thousands) Hotel / Motel $ 19,768 $ (9,548 ) $ - $ - $ 10,220 (48.3 )% Retail strip centers 6,793 (6,230 ) - - 563 (91.7 )% Other - Commercial - - - 7,302 7,302 100.0 % Total Commercial 26,561 (15,778 ) - 7,302 18,085 (31.9 )% Consumer 462 (462 ) - - - (100.0 )% Total $ 27,023 $ (16,240 ) $ - $ 7,302 $ 18,085 (33.1 )%





At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Efficiency ratio (4) 68.60 % 63.50 % 63.25 % 64.73 % 62.42 % Coverage ratio (6) 116.31 % 126.59 % 125.31 % 123.90 % 126.11 % Return on average assets (1) 0.93 % 1.11 % 0.99 % 0.74 % 1.35 % Return on average equity (1) 9.00 % 10.56 % 7.77 % 6.91 % 10.96 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 10.97 % 12.92 % 9.55 % 8.45 % 13.61 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.77 % 4.82 % 5.07 % 4.71 % 5.25 % Yield on investment securities 1.54 % 1.56 % 2.32 % 1.65 % 2.19 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 3.46 % 3.63 % 4.56 % 3.67 % 4.70 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.53 % 0.31 % 0.43 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.73 % 2.17 % 4.21 % 2.00 % 3.78 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.67 % 0.40 % 0.66 % Spread (7) 3.16 % 3.29 % 3.89 % 3.27 % 4.04 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.40 % 4.10 % 3.41 % 4.26 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.47 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.15 0.18 0.13 0.47 0.69 Book value per share (5) 6.78 6.80 6.60 6.78 6.60 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 5.54 5.56 5.37 5.54 5.37 Market price per share: High for the period $ 7.58 $ 5.72 $ 8.20 $ 7.58 $ 8.55 Low for the period 5.12 4.21 4.47 3.82 4.47 Close for period end 6.93 5.26 5.01 6.93 5.01 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0500 0.0500 0.0500 0.2000 0.1900 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 22,346,368 22,320,699 22,725,204 22,296,195 22,707,624 Diluted (3) 22,361,730 22,337,644 22,751,272 22,312,831 22,744,045

(1) Amounts for the quarterly periods are annualized.

(2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense.

(7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.