Umicore - All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings

On Thursday 29 April 2021, Umicore held its ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings, broadcasted live from its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. The shareholders approved all agenda items. Details of the resolutions are available on Umicore’s website .

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting approved the appointment of Birgit Behrendt as a new, independent Supervisory Board member for a term of 3 years.

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting also approved the payment of a gross annual dividend of € 0.75 per share. Taking into account the gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share paid out on 25 August 2020, a gross amount of € 0.50 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on 5 May 2021.





