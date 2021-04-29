Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Overview for the First Quarter 2021:

Total revenue was $66.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, down 22% from $85.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and down 31% from $97.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $12.4 million, or $0.27 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a net loss of $84.0 million, or $1.85 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, “The first quarter of 2021 came in as expected as restoration work on the Gulf Coast came to an end and our infrastructure work moderated slightly. Bidding opportunities for both traditional transmission and distribution work as well as renewable work has increased significantly over the past several months. We expect this increase in bidding opportunities to continue to increase in the coming years as the new administration advances its infrastructure bill to rebuild a broad array of the nation's infrastructure assets. The roughly $2 trillion plan includes several areas in which our teams have expertise, including modernization of the electric grid and a shift to renewables.”

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $29.3 million, or approximately 44% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of 48% from $55.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and an increase of 15% from $25.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $23.0 million on 445 stages for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 81% from $12.7 million on 291 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a decrease of 47% from $43.3 million on 1,482 stages for the three months ended March 31, 2020. On average, 0.9 of the Company's fleets were active for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and an average utilization of 2.7 fleets during the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  
Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of 26% from $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a decrease of 15% from $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company sold approximately 171,000 tons of sand during the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 71% from approximately 100,000 tons sold during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a decrease of 28% from approximately 239,000 tons sold during the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $16.83 per ton, as compared to $15.59 per ton during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $13.67 per ton during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 50% from $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a decrease of 81% from $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation, remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 21% from $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a decrease of 62% from $15.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019 and its coil tubing and full service transportation operations beginning in July 2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $20.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $30.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2021 2020 2020
Cash expenses:     
Compensation and benefits$4,694  $3,969  $3,738 
Professional services3,405  3,538  4,570 
Other(a)2,342  2,309  2,256 
Total cash SG&A expense10,441  9,816  10,564 
Non-cash expenses:     
Bad debt provision10,125  55  19,652 
Stock based compensation282  900  292 
Total non-cash SG&A expense10,407  955  19,944 
Total SG&A expense$20,848  $10,771  $30,508 


a.Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 31% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 36% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The bad debt provision for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, includes $10.0 million and $19.4 million, respectively, related to the voluntary petitions for relief filed on November 13, 2020, by Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $14.4 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $64.0 million and $48.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $13.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of March 31, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $63.1 million.

As of April 27, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $14.8 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $67.0 million and $45.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $13.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.

Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2021 2020 2020
Infrastructure services(a)$189  $  $37 
Well completion services(b)412  604  606 
Natural sand proppant services(c)408  521  4 
Drilling services(d)37    234 
Other(e)102  375  7 
Total capital expenditures$1,148  $1,500  $888 


a.Capital expenditures primarily for tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.
b.Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.
c.Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
d.Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company's rig fleet for the periods presented.
e.Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function (“CODM”). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) less impairment expense as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s four reportable segments include infrastructure services (“Infrastructure”), well completion services (“Well Completion”), natural sand proppant services (“Sand”) and drilling services (“Drilling”). Prior to the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company included Barracuda Logistics LLC (“Barracuda”) in its Well Completion segment, Cobra Aviation Services LLC (“Cobra Aviation”), Air Rescue Systems Corporation (“ARS”) and Leopard Aviation LLC (“Leopard”) in its Infrastructure segment and Mako Acquisitions LLC (“Mako”) in its Drilling segment. Based on its assessment of FASB ASC 280, Segment Reporting, guidance at December 31, 2020, the Company changed its presentation in 2020 to move Barracuda to the Sand segment and Cobra Aviation, ARS, Leopard and Mako to the reconciling column titled “All Other”. Additionally, Mammoth changed the name of its pressure pumping segment to the well completion segment during the fourth quarter of 2020. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect these changes.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-265-1561 in the U.S. and the international dial in is 216-562-0385. The conference ID for the call is 2449776. The conference call will also be webcast live on www.mammothenergy.com in the “Investors” section.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

For additional information about Mammoth, please visit its website at www.mammothenergy.com, where Mammoth routinely posts announcements, updates, events, investor information and presentations and recent news releases.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS March 31, December 31,
  2021 2020
CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $14,366   $14,822  
Short-term investment 1,753   1,750  
Accounts receivable, net 369,434   393,112  
Receivables from related parties, net 33,115   28,461  
Inventories 11,356   12,020  
Prepaid expenses 10,740   13,825  
Other current assets 718   758  
Other current assets - related parties 2,228     
Total current assets 443,710   464,748  
     
Property, plant and equipment, net 231,321   251,262  
Sand reserves 65,876   65,876  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,958   20,179  
Intangible assets, net - customer relationships 365   408  
Intangible assets, net - trade names 4,156   4,366  
Goodwill 12,608   12,608  
Other non-current assets 4,450   5,115  
Total assets $780,444   $824,562  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable $36,690   $40,316  
Payables to related parties 2   3  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,823   44,408  
Current operating lease liability 8,122   8,618  
Current portion of long-term debt 1,412   1,165  
Income taxes payable 36,558   34,088  
Total current liabilities 119,607   128,598  
     
Long-term debt, net of current portion 66,977   81,338  
Deferred income tax liabilities 19,722   24,741  
Long-term operating lease liability 9,626   11,377  
Asset retirement obligation 3,617   4,746  
Other liabilities 9,496   10,435  
Total liabilities 229,045   261,235  
     
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
     
EQUITY    
Equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,272,617 and 45,769,283 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 463   458  
Additional paid in capital 537,378   537,039  
Retained earnings 16,455   28,895  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,897)  (3,065) 
Total equity 551,399   563,327  
Total liabilities and equity $780,444   $824,562  
           

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2021 2020 2020
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUE 
Services revenue$42,691   $68,845   $65,079  
Services revenue - related parties14,986   18,013   7,862  
Product revenue6,982   8,650   10,234  
Product revenue - related parties2,145   1,875   1,875  
Total revenue66,804   97,383   85,050  
      
COST AND EXPENSES     
Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $18,989, $23,554 and $19,780, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020)42,062   70,697   51,260  
Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020)109   101   90  
Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,137, $2,309 and $2,387, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020)5,909   11,108   4,083  
Selling, general and administrative20,655   10,556   30,364  
Selling, general and administrative - related parties193   215   144  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion21,146   25,882   22,187  
Impairment of goodwill   54,973     
Impairment of other long-lived assets   12,897     
Total cost and expenses90,074   186,429   108,128  
Operating loss(23,270)  (89,046)  (23,078) 
      
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)     
Interest expense, net(1,225)  (1,638)  (1,191) 
Other, net9,947   7,409   9,559  
Other, net - related parties(515)     (341) 
Total other income8,207   5,771   8,027  
Loss before income taxes(15,063)  (83,275)  (15,051) 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(2,623)  696   (3,190) 
Net loss$(12,440)  $(83,971)  $(11,861) 
      
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)     
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($42), $361 and ($170), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020168   (1,414)  663  
Comprehensive loss$(12,272)  $(85,385)  $(11,198) 
      
Net loss per share (basic)$(0.27)  $(1.85)  $(0.26) 
Net loss per share (diluted)$(0.27)  $(1.85)  $(0.26) 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)45,932   45,314   45,769  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)45,932   45,314   45,769  
            

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2021 2020
 (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(12,440)  $(83,971) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:   
Stock based compensation344   1,049  
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization21,146   25,882  
Amortization of coil tubing strings   237  
Amortization of debt origination costs142   452  
Bad debt expense10,125   55  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment(615)  (673) 
Impairment of goodwill   54,973  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   12,897  
Deferred income taxes(5,061)  5,361  
Other558   432  
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net23,437   (8,569) 
Receivables from related parties(14,611)  (10,267) 
Inventories664   4,053  
Prepaid expenses and other assets3,105   3,929  
Other current assets - related parties(2,228)    
Accounts payable(4,283)  2,078  
Payables to related parties(2)  (444) 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities(8,516)  (1,220) 
Income taxes payable2,469   (4,713) 
Net cash provided by operating activities14,234   1,541  
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(1,148)  (1,424) 
Purchases of property and equipment from related parties   (76) 
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment1,457   558  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities309   (942) 
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings on long-term debt1,500   17,300  
Repayments of long-term debt(15,617)  (8,950) 
Payments on sale leaseback transaction(330)    
Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes(577)  (452) 
Debt issuance costs   (1,000) 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(15,024)  6,898  
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash25   (189) 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents(456)  7,308  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period14,822   5,872  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$14,366   $13,180  
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$1,093   $1,285  
Cash (recovered) paid for income taxes$(32)  $62  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:   
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable$1,954   $4,347  
          

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2021InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$29,257  $22,901  $8,705  $919  $5,022  $  $66,804  
Intersegment revenues  54    14  640  (708)   
Total revenue29,257  22,955  8,705  933  5,662  (708) 66,804  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion26,458  9,003  5,862  1,604  5,153    48,080  
Intersegment cost of revenues45  394      269  (708)   
Total cost of revenue26,503  9,397  5,862  1,604  5,422  (708) 48,080  
Selling, general and administrative6,253  10,612  2,049  422  1,512    20,848  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion6,667  6,683  2,140  2,165  3,491    21,146  
Operating loss(10,166) (3,737) (1,346) (3,258) (4,763)   (23,270) 
Interest expense, net661  254  93  63  154    1,225  
Other (income) expense, net(9,310) 439  (794) (9) 242    (9,432) 
Loss before income taxes$(1,517) $(4,430) $(645) $(3,312) $(5,159) $  $(15,063) 


Three months ended March 31, 2020InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$25,475  $42,686  $10,154  $4,723  $14,345  $  $97,383  
Intersegment revenues  634  95  4  775  (1,508)   
Total revenue25,475  43,320  10,249  4,727  15,120  (1,508) 97,383  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion26,681  25,568  11,297  5,625  12,735    81,906  
Intersegment cost of revenues8  627    130  743  (1,508)   
Total cost of revenue26,689  26,195  11,297  5,755  13,478  (1,508) 81,906  
Selling, general and administrative3,944  2,171  1,303  1,063  2,290    10,771  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,622  8,482  2,322  2,849  4,607    25,882  
Impairment of goodwill  53,406      1,567    54,973  
Impairment of other long-lived assets  4,203    326  8,368    12,897  
Operating loss(12,780) (51,137) (4,673) (5,266) (15,190)   (89,046) 
Interest expense, net752  275  79  257  275    1,638  
Other (income) expense, net(7,703) (110) (37) 27  414    (7,409) 
Loss before income taxes$(5,829) $(51,302) $(4,715) $(5,550) $(15,879) $  $(83,275) 


Three months ended December 31, 2020InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$55,934  $12,653  $11,843 $580  $4,040  $  $85,050  
Intersegment revenues  44   23  670  (737)   
Total revenue55,934  12,697  11,843 603  4,710  (737) 85,050  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion41,265  5,194  4,110 1,165  3,699    55,433  
Intersegment cost of revenues127  426     184  (737)   
Total cost of revenue41,392  5,620  4,110 1,165  3,883  (737) 55,433  
Selling, general and administrative7,057  17,691  4,070 373  1,317    30,508  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion6,957  7,066  2,390 2,224  3,550    22,187  
Operating income (loss)528  (17,680) 1,273 (3,159) (4,040)   (23,078) 
Interest expense, net685  273  95 5  133    1,191  
Other (income) expense, net(8,355) 170  86 23  (1,142)   (9,218) 
Income (loss) before income taxes$8,198  $(18,123) $1,092 $(3,187) $(3,031) $  $(15,051) 
                            

﻿MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:2021 2020 2020
Net loss$(12,440)  $(83,971)  $(11,861) 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense21,146   25,882   22,187  
Impairment of goodwill   54,973     
Impairment of other long-lived assets   12,897     
Stock based compensation344   1,049   354  
Interest expense, net1,225   1,638   1,191  
Other income, net(9,432)  (7,409)  (9,218) 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(2,623)  696   (3,190) 
Interest on trade accounts receivable8,158   7,696   8,077  
Adjusted EBITDA$6,378   $13,451   $7,540  
               

Infrastructure Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2021 2020 2020
Net (loss) income$(3,945)  $(8,320)  $6,150  
Depreciation and amortization expense6,667   7,622   6,957  
Stock based compensation135   241   156  
Interest expense661   752   685  
Other income, net(9,310)  (7,703)  (8,355) 
Provision for income taxes2,428   2,491   2,048  
Interest on trade accounts receivable8,673   7,696   8,418  
Adjusted EBITDA$5,309   $2,779   $16,059  
               

Well Completion Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:2021 2020 2020
Net loss$(4,430)  $(51,302)  $(18,123) 
Depreciation and amortization expense6,683   8,482   7,066  
Impairment of goodwill   53,406     
Impairment of other long-lived assets   4,203     
Stock based compensation83   329   70  
Interest expense254   275   273  
Other expense (income), net439   (110)  170  
Interest on trade accounts receivable(514)     (318) 
Adjusted EBITDA$2,515   $15,283   $(10,862) 
               

Natural Sand Proppant Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2021 2020 2020
Net (loss) income$(645)  $(4,715)  $1,092  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense2,140   2,322   2,390  
Stock based compensation64   232   70  
Interest expense93   79   95  
Other (income) expense, net(794)  (37)  86  
Interest on trade accounts receivable(1)     (23) 
Adjusted EBITDA$857   $(2,119)  $3,710  
               

Drilling Services

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:2021 2020 2020
Net loss$(3,312)  $(5,550)  $(3,187) 
Depreciation expense2,165   2,849   2,224  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   326     
Stock based compensation38   94   36  
Interest expense63   257   5  
Other (income) expense, net(9)  27   23  
Adjusted EBITDA$(1,055)  $(1,997)  $(899) 
               

Other Services(a)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2021 2020 2020
Net (loss) income$(108)  $(14,084)  $2,207  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense3,491   4,607   3,550  
Impairment of goodwill   1,567     
Impairment of other long-lived assets   8,368     
Stock based compensation24   153   22  
Interest expense, net154   275   133  
Other expense (income), net242   414   (1,142) 
Benefit for income taxes(5,051)  (1,795)  (5,238) 
Adjusted EBITDA$(1,248)  $(495)  $(468) 


a.Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31,
 2021 2020 2020
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net loss, as reported$(12,440)  $(83,971)  $(11,861) 
Impairment of goodwill   54,973     
Impairment of other long-lived assets   12,897     
Adjusted net loss$(12,440)  $(16,101)  $(11,861) 
      
Basic loss per share, as reported$(0.27)  $(1.85)  $(0.26) 
Impairment of goodwill   1.21     
Impairment of other long-lived assets   0.28     
Adjusted basic loss per share$(0.27)  $(0.36)  $(0.26) 
      
Diluted loss per share, as reported$(0.27)  $(1.85)  $(0.26) 
Impairment of goodwill   1.21     
Impairment of other long-lived assets   0.28     
Adjusted diluted loss per share$(0.27)  $(0.36)  $(0.26) 