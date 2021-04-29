Corcept Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report first quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on May 6, 2021. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To participate, click the link below and enter your information. The link will become active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Click to Join Meeting

Alternatively, you may dial 1-888-204-4368 from the United States or 1-313-209-4906 internationally approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 8720277.

A replay will be available through May 20, 2021 at 1-888-203-1112 from the United States and 1-719-457-0820 internationally. The passcode will be 8720277.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.