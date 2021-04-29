Marlin Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Mount Laurel, New Jersey

First Quarter Summary:

  • Net income of $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $11.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share a year ago and down from net income of $15.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share last quarter
  • Ended the quarter with total stockholders’ equity of $201.7 million and a consolidated equity-to-assets ratio of 20.73%
  • Total 30+ day delinquencies were 1.16%, down from 1.79% in the prior year and 1.63% in the fourth quarter; annualized net charge-offs of 1.67%, compared with 2.57% in the fourth quarter and 3.11% in the first quarter last year
  • Total sourced origination volume of $83.8 million, down 0.3% from the prior quarter, and down 46.8% year-over-year. Average total finance receivables were $833.5 million, down 17.4% year-over-year
  • Loss provision net benefit of $2.9 million with ending allowance for credit losses of $38.9 million; allowance as a percentage of receivables was 4.64% for equipment finance and 5.51% for working capital, down from prior quarter percentages of 5.07% for equipment finance and 6.02% for working capital;

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported first quarter 2021 net income of $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared with net income of $15.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and a net loss of $11.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “Marlin’s first quarter results are highlighted by solid credit quality, improving origination volume trends and strong earnings. Our portfolio performed better than expected during the first quarter with delinquency and net charge-off metrics in-line with, or below, pre-pandemic levels. This, coupled with an improving macro-economic outlook resulted in a net release in loss reserves established last year in response to the pandemic. At the bottom line, net income of $6.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, expanded significantly from a year ago.”

Results of Operations
Total sourced origination volume for the first quarter of $83.8 million was down 46.8% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $7.4 million in the first quarter was down 80.3% from $37.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Indirect origination volume in the first quarter of 2021 was $76.2 million, down 33.0% from $113.8 million in the first quarter last year. Net Investment in Leases and Loans was $797.4 million, down 17.8% from first quarter last year, while total managed assets stood at approximately $1.0 billion, down 23.2% from the first quarter last year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 8.39% for the first quarter, up 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and down 95 basis points from a year ago. The sequential quarter increase was driven primarily by a decrease in interest expense resulting from lower deposit rates, partially offset by a decrease in new origination loan and lease yields, interest income, and lower fee income. The year-over-year decrease in margin percentage was primarily related to the decrease in new origination loan and lease yields and interest income. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average total finance receivables was 157 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 187 basis points for the prior quarter and 225 basis points for the first quarter of 2020, resulting from lower rates and a shift in mix, as higher rate long-term debt pays down.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $23.6 million in the first quarter last year.

Marlin recorded a $2.9 million provision for credit losses net benefit in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $12.7 million provision net benefit in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $25.2 million provision net expense in the first quarter of 2020. The provision release in the first quarter of 2021 reflects better than expected portfolio performance, continued positive performance trends, and an improved macroeconomic outlook.

Non-interest income was $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $4.1 million in the prior quarter and $12.2 million in the prior year period. The sequential quarter increase is primarily due to property tax revenue that is seasonally high in the first quarter. The year-over-year decrease in non-interest income is primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in gains from the sale of assets. Non-interest expense was $19.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $14.8 million in the prior quarter and $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses related to property tax expense that is seasonally high in the first quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a $6.7 million write-off of goodwill impairment in the prior year period.

Marlin recorded a $2.5 million tax expense in the first quarter, representing an effective tax rate of 26.9%. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $4.8 million tax expense representing an effective tax rate of 23.9%, and in the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $7.4 million of tax benefit.

Portfolio Performance
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 4.65% at March 31, 2021 compared with 5.09% at December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a $2.9 million provision for credit losses net benefit, compared with $25.2 million provision net expense recognized in the first quarter of 2020 and a $12.7 million provision net benefit recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision release in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to positive changes in the outlook of macroeconomic assumptions to which the reserve is correlated as well as positive trends in portfolio performance.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $93.8 million total receivables that were modified, or 11.2% of total net investment, or $90.8 million (11.1%) Equipment Finance and $3.0 million (16.4%) of Working Capital. Total modified receivables for Equipment Finance and Working Capital declined 12.9% and 56.6%, respectively from corresponding amounts as of December 31st.

Equipment Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 116 basis points as of March 31, 2021, down 43 basis points from December 31, 2020, and down 66 basis points from March 31, 2020. Working Capital receivables over 15 days delinquent were 147 basis points as of March 31, 2021, down 353 basis points from December 31, 2020, and down 108 basis points from March 31, 2020. Annualized first quarter total net charge-offs were 1.67% of average total finance receivables versus 2.57% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.11% a year ago.

Corporate Developments
On April 29, 2021, Marlin’s Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 10, 2021. Based on the closing stock price on April 28, 2021, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 2.50%.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Net income (loss) on an adjusted basis and adjusted efficiency ratio are financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See “Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in accordance with Regulation G.

About Marlin
Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements represent only the company’s current beliefs regarding future events and are not guarantees of performance or results. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding expectations of future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “could”, “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others (including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the “Investors” section of our website. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding after-tax income and expenses that are deemed to be unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the business for the period presented. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for any discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expense, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The Company adjusts the denominator in the “as reported” ratio for pass-through lease revenue that is required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company defines General and administrative annualized percent of average finance receivables, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio, adjusting the numerator for any General and administrative discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis, acquisition related general and administrative expenses, Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, and pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company defines Non-interest expense divided by average total managed assets, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the number for any non-interest expense discrete pre-tax adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, acquisition related expenses, and Rep and Warranty liability adjustments, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it provides a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

  March 31, December 31,
  2021
 2020
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $5,244  $5,473 
Interest-earning deposits with banks  105,378   130,218 
Total cash and cash equivalents  110,622   135,691 
Time deposits with banks  4,482   5,967 
Restricted interest-earning deposits related to consolidated VIEs  4,358   4,719 
Investment securities (amortized cost of $12.6 million and $11.5 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  12,373   11,624 
Net investment in leases and loans:      
Leases  319,092   337,159 
Loans  517,249   532,125 
Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses (includes $23.2 million and $30.4 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs)  836,341   869,284 
Allowance for credit losses  (38,912)  (44,228)
Total net investment in leases and loans  797,429   825,056 
Intangible assets  5,510   5,678 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  7,648   7,623 
Property and equipment, net  8,603   8,574 
Property tax receivables, net of allowance  12,063   6,854 
Other assets  9,776   10,212 
Total assets $972,864  $1,021,998 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits $678,331  $729,614 
Long-term borrowings related to consolidated VIEs  23,670   30,665 
Operating lease liabilities  8,517   8,700 
Other liabilities:      
Sales and property taxes payable  10,916   6,316 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  26,086   27,734 
Net deferred income tax liability  23,642   22,604 
Total liabilities  771,162   825,633 
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued      
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 12,009,323 and 11,974,530       
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  120   120 
Additional paid-in capital  76,682   76,323 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (115)  69 
Retained earnings  125,015   119,853 
Total stockholders’ equity  201,702   196,365 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $972,864  $1,021,998 

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021  2020 
      
Interest income$18,288  $26,465 
Fee income 2,455   2,766 
Interest and fee income 20,743   29,231 
Interest expense 3,263   5,680 
Net interest and fee income 17,480   23,551 
Provision for credit losses (2,936)  25,150 
Net interest and fee income (loss) after provision for credit losses 20,416   (1,599)
      
Non-interest income:     
Gain on leases and loans sold -   2,282 
Insurance premiums written and earned 1,998   2,282 
Other income 6,574   7,639 
Non-interest income 8,572   12,203 
Non-interest expense:     
Salaries and benefits 8,373   9,519 
General and administrative 11,246   13,605 
Goodwill impairment -   6,735 
Non-interest expense 19,619   29,859 
Income (loss) before income taxes 9,369   (19,255)
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,518   (7,434)
Net income (loss)$6,851  $(11,821)
      
Basic earnings (loss) per share$0.57  $(1.00)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.57  $(1.00)

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021   2020 
    
Net income (loss) as reported$6,851  $(11,821)
Deduct:   
Goodwill impairment -   (6,735)
Tax effect -   1,614 
Total adjustments, net of tax -   (5,121)
    
Net tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act of 2020 -   3,256 
    
Net income (loss) on an adjusted basis$6,851  $(9,956)
    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported$0.57  ($1.00)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share on an adjusted basis$0.57  ($0.84)
Return on Average Assets as reported 2.78%  -3.98%
Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis 2.78%  -3.35%
Return on Average Equity as reported 13.89%  -22.75%
Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis 13.89%  -19.16%
    
Efficiency Ratio numerator as reported$19,619  $29,859 
Adjustments to Numerator:   
Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above -   (6,735)
Acquisition related expenses (160)  (378)
Recourse & Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (199)  (807)
Pass-through expenses (5,570)  (6,002)
Efficiency ratio numerator on an adjusted basis$13,690  $15,937 
    
Efficiency Ratio denominator as reported$26,052  $35,754 
Adjustments to Denominator:   
Pass-through revenue (5,020)  (5,504)
Efficiency Ratio denominator on an adjusted basis$21,032  $30,250 
    
Efficiency Ratio as reported 75.31%  83.51%
Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis 65.09%  52.68%

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021   2020 
    
    
Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, as reported$19,619  $29,859 
Adjustments to Numerator:   
Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above -   (6,735)
Acquisition related expenses (160)  (378)
Recourse & Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (199)  (807)
Pass-through expenses (5,570)  (6,002)
Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, on an adjusted basis$13,690  $15,937 
    
Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets as reported 7.49%  8.89%
Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets on an adjusted basis 5.23%  4.74%
    
General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average   
Finance Receivables numerator as reported$11,246  $13,605 
Adjustments to Numerator:   
Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above -   - 
Acquisition related expenses (168)  (200)
Rep & Warranty liability adjustment (199)  (807)
Pass-through expenses (5,570)  (6,002)
General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average   
Finance Receivables numerator as adjusted$5,309  $6,596 
    
General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average   
Finance Receivables as reported 5.40%  5.39%
General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average   
Finance Receivables on an adjusted basis 2.55%  2.62%

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Quarterly Data
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended:3/31/2020
 6/30/2020
 9/30/2020
 12/31/2020
 3/31/2021
  
       
Net Income (Loss)      
Net Income($11,821)($5,882)$2,743 $15,302 $6,851  
       
Annualized Performance Measures:      
Return on Average Assets-3.98%-1.88%0.98%5.74%2.77% 
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity-22.75%-12.41%6.00%33.59%13.89% 
       
EPS Data:      
Net Income (Loss) Allocated to Common Stock($11,821)($5,882)$2,707 $15,112 $6,766  
Basic Earnings (loss) per Share($1.00)($0.50)$0.23 $1.28 $0.57  
Diluted Earnings (loss) per Share($1.00)($0.50)$0.23 $1.28 $0.57  
Number of Shares - Basic11,876,147 11,760,479 11,791,141 11,825,693 11,834,415  
Number of Shares - Diluted11,876,147 11,760,479 11,832,413 11,841,134 11,869,218  
       
Cash Dividends Declared per share$0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14  
       
New Asset Production:      
Direct Originations$37,821 $6,617 $8,381 $8,658 $7,437  
Indirect Originations$113,760 $58,802 $58,736 $74,353 $76,245  
Total Originations (6)$151,581 $65,419 $67,117 $83,011 $83,682  
       
Equipment Finance Originations$127,681 $64,572 $65,764 $75,873 $75,272  
Working Capital Loans Originations$23,900 $847 $1,353 $7,138 $8,410  
Total Originations (6)$151,581 $65,419 $67,117 $83,011 $83,682  
       
Assets originated for sale in the period$3,301 $1,135 $62 $0 $0  
Assets referred in the period$2,509 $664 $1,297 $1,046 $84  
Total Sourced Originations (6)$157,391 $67,218 $68,476 $84,057 $83,766  
       
       
Implicit Yield on Originations:      
Total (6)12.45%9.16%9.34%9.63%9.46% 
Direct21.69%13.80%15.76%19.85%21.22% 
Indirect9.39%8.64%8.42%8.38%8.32% 
Equipment Finance8.95%8.80%8.77%7.97%7.63% 
Working Capital31.16%36.75%36.62%26.72%25.85% 
       
Paycheck Protection Program Loans Originated$0 $4,178 $202 $0 $0  
Implicit Yield on Paycheck Protection Loans Originatedn/a 4.56%2.76%n/a n/a  
       
Assets sold in the period$22,929 $1,127 $4,286 $0 $0  
       

 

_________________
(1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized
(2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans.
(3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.
(4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.
(5) Effective January 1, 2020, in connection with the adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", residual income is no longer recorded as a component of fee income and instead is presented within the allowance for loan loss
(6) Excludes Paycheck Protection Program Loans Originated
(7) Non-Accrual as of March 31, 2021 includes restructured contracts totaling $12.1 million for Equipment Finance and $0.3 million for Working Capital.

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Quarterly Data
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended:3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 3/31/2021  
       
Impact Yield on Organizations:      
# of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance5,863 3,178 3,410 3,552 3,687  
Equipment Finance Approval Percentage46%37%40%44%44% 
Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources932 518 547 566 555  
       
Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)      
Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables:      
Interest Income10.49%9.90%9.69%9.06%8.78% 
Fee Income (5)1.10%1.00%1.21%1.17%1.18% 
Interest and Fee Income11.59%10.90%10.90%10.23%9.96% 
Interest Expense2.25%2.22%2.03%1.87%1.57% 
Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)9.34%8.68%8.87%8.36%8.39% 
       
Cost of Funds (1)2.50%2.17%2.13%1.97%1.79% 
       
Interest Income Equipment Finance$21,076 $19,985 $19,719 $18,068 $16,901  
Interest Income Working Capital Loans$4,932 $4,095 $2,526 $1,515 $1,303  
       
Average Total Finance Receivables$1,008,823 $979,313 $924,635 $869,625 $833,474  
Average Net Investment Equipment Finance$947,696 $928,210 $886,990 $845,487 $813,263  
Average Working Capital Loans$61,127 $51,103 $33,696 $23,019 $19,062  
       
       
End of Period Net Investment in leases and loans, net of allowance      
Equipment Finance$918,264 $876,919 $823,712 $806,229 $780,089  
Working Capital Loans$51,812 $34,116 $23,016 $18,827 $17,340  
Total Owned Leases and Loans (2)$970,076 $911,035 $846,728 $825,056 $797,429  
       
       
Assets Serviced for Others$328,252 $296,401 $261,144 $229,530 $199,080  
            
       
            
       
            
       
            
Total Managed Assets$1,298,328 $1,207,436 $1,107,872 $1,054,586 $996,509  
            
       
            
       
Average Total Managed Assets$1,343,862 $1,292,052 $1,203,502 $1,114,929 $1,047,854  
            
       
       
Restructured Receivables:      
Payment Deferral Modification Program      
Equipment Finance$12,530 $115,941 $117,672 $104,287 $90,843  
Working Capital$6,987 $17,876 $12,210 $6,922 $3,004  
Total - $$19,517 $133,817 $129,882 $111,209 $93,847  
       
Total - as a % of Ending Finance Receivables2.00%13.70%14.30%12.80%11.22% 
Total - # of Active Modified Contracts520 5,017 5,237 4,809 4,356  
       
Other Restructured Contracts$3,096 $1,751 $1,035 $922 $822  

Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Quarterly Data
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

﻿

Quarter Ended:Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021  
       
Portfolio Asset Quality:      
       
Allowance      
Total$52,060 $63,644 $61,325 $44,228 $38,912  
% of Total Finance Receivables5.09%6.53%6.75%5.09%4.65% 
       
Equipment Finance$44,860 $55,682 $57,869 $43,022 $37,902  
% of Net Investment Equipment Finance4.66%5.97%6.57%5.07%4.64% 
       
Working Capital Loans$7,200 $7,962 $3,456 $1,206 $1,010  
% of Total Working Capital Loans12.20%18.92%13.06%6.02%5.51% 
       
Net Charge-offs      
Total$7,846 $8,494 $10,488 $5,588 $3,475  
% on Avg. Finance Receivables, Annualized3.11%3.47%4.54%2.57%1.67% 
       
Equipment Finance$6,603 $7,872 $9,956 $5,203 $3,070  
% on Avg. Equipment Finance, Annualized2.79%3.39%4.49%2.46%1.51% 
       
Working Capital Loans$1,243 $622 $532 $385 $405  
% of Avg. Working Capital Loans, Annualized8.13%4.87%6.32%6.69%8.50% 
       
Delinquency      
Total Finance Receivables:      
30+ Days Past Due1.79%3.83%2.15%1.63%1.16% 
60+ Days Past Due1.00%2.46%1.42%0.77%0.62% 
       
Equipment Finance:      
30+ Days Past Due1.82%3.90%2.13%1.59%1.16% 
60+ Days Past Due1.05%2.52%1.42%0.78%0.63% 
       
Working Capital Loans:      
15+ Days Past Due2.55%4.38%3.93%5.00%1.47% 
30+ Days Past Due1.14%2.68%2.94%3.69%1.05% 
       
Total Finance Receivables:      
30+ Days Past Due$18,249 $37,347 $19,527 $14,209 $9,704  
60+ Days Past Due$10,220 $24,015 $12,925 $6,717 $5,203  
       
Equipment Finance:      
30+ Days Past Due$17,576 $36,217 $18,750 $13,468 $9,511  
60+ Days Past Due$10,156 $23,353 $12,546 $6,582 $5,109  
       
Working Capital Loans:      
15+ Days Past Due$1,504 $1,843 $1,041 $1,001 $269  
30+ Days Past Due$673 $1,130 $777 $741 $193  


Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Quarterly Data
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

 

Quarter Ended:Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021  
       
Portfolio Asset Quality:      
Non-Accrual      
Total0.66%1.13%0.92%1.64%1.68% 
Equipment Finance0.62%1.06%0.82%1.57%1.67% 
Working Capital Loans1.28%2.83%4.32%4.65%1.87% 
       
Total (7)$6,705 $11,031 $8,375 $14,289 $14,013  
Equipment Finance$5,950 $9,842 $7,231 $13,357 $13,669  
Working Capital Loans$755 $1,189 $1,144 $932 $344  
       
       
Expense Ratios:      
Salaries and Benefits Expense$9,519 $7,668 $8,515 $8,081 $8,373  
As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized)3.77%3.13%3.68%3.72%4.02% 
       
Total personnel end of quarter339 240 247 254 262  
       
General and Administrative Expense$13,605 $5,847 $4,717 $6,745 $11,246  
As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (annualized)5.39%2.39%2.04%3.10%5.40% 
       
Adjusted General and Administrative Expense      
As a % of Avg. Fin. Receivables (3)2.62%2.21%2.40%2.81%2.55% 
       
Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets8.89%4.18%4.74%5.32%7.49% 
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4)4.74%3.75%4.36%5.05%5.23% 
       
Efficiency Ratio83.51%53.92%57.64%66.51%75.31% 
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)52.68%47.58%53.38%63.93%65.09% 
       


Marlin Business Services Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Quarterly Data
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Quarter Ended:3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 3/31/2021  
       
Balance Sheet:      
       
Assets      
Investment in Leases and Loans$1,002,611 $956,981 $891,940 $854,701 $822,706  
Initial Direct Costs and Fees19,525 17,698 16,113 14,583 13,635  
Reserve for Credit Losses(52,060)(63,644)(61,325)(44,228)(38,912) 
Net Investment in Leases and Loans$970,076 $911,035 $846,728 $825,056 $797,429  
Cash and Cash Equivalents211,070 211,706 195,132 135,691 110,622  
Restricted Cash6,474 6,072 5,771 4,719 4,358  
Other Assets75,917 67,402 58,320 56,532 60,455  
Total Assets$1,263,537 $1,196,215 $1,105,951 $1,021,998 $972,864  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits941,996 902,191 823,707 729,614 678,331  
Total Debt62,193 50,890 39,833 30,665 23,670  
Other Liabilities70,858 62,130 60,061 65,353 69,161  
Total Liabilities$1,075,047 $1,015,211 923,601 825,632 771,162  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common Stock$119 $119 $120 $120 $120  
Paid-in Capital, net75,647 75,606 75,893 76,323 76,682  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)20 86 93 69 (115) 
Retained Earnings112,704 105,193 106,244 119,854 125,015  
Total Stockholders' Equity$188,490 $181,004 $182,350 $196,366 $201,702  
       
Total Liabilities and      
Stockholders' Equity$1,263,537 $1,196,215 $1,105,951 $1,021,998 $972,864  
       
Capital and Leverage:      
Equity$188,490 $181,004 $182,350 $196,366 $201,702  
Debt to Equity5.33 5.27 4.74 3.87 3.48  
Equity to Assets14.92%15.13%16.49%19.21%20.73% 
       
Regulatory Capital Ratios:      
Tier 1 Leverage Capital16.18%15.05%16.92%18.78%20.68% 
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital18.64%19.33%21.17%22.74%23.79% 
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital18.64%19.33%21.17%22.74%23.79% 
Total Risk-based Capital19.94%20.65%22.49%24.04%25.08% 


