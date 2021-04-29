UFP Industries acquires Endurable Building Products, expanding its offerings in the multifamily construction market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of UFP Construction, LLC, has acquired the assets of Endurable Building Products, LLC. Based near Minneapolis, Minnesota, Endurable is a leading manufacturer of customized structural aluminum systems and products for exterior purposes, such as deck framing, balconies, sunshades, railings and stairs. The company’s trademarked alumiLAST aluminum deck and balcony systems are known for their low-maintenance design and ease of installation. Endurable serves general contractors in the multifamily market throughout the U.S. and had sales of approximately $15 million in 2020. Its leadership team, including president David Battel, will remain with the company.



“The addition of Endurable Building Products will strengthen our relationships with existing construction customers by providing them with a new range of products and services, including prefabricated aluminum balconies and railings, which is a growth runway for us,” said Patrick Benton, president of UFP Construction. “It also brings experienced, quality people to UFP. David and his team have grown Endurable into a leader in the industry, and we look forward to scaling this business to other UFP companies.”

“Joining UFP gives Endurable the opportunity to expand our capacity, broaden our geographic reach, and offer UFP’s complementary products and services to our customers,” said David Battel. “I’m very excited about what this means for our customers and for our team members as we continue to build our business as part of UFP Industries.”

