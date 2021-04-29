SPS Commerce Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Revenue was $90.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $74.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting 21% growth in revenue from the first quarter of 2020. Recurring revenue grew 18% from the first quarter of 2020.

Net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $10.2 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.43, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.38 in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 increased 25% to $25.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2020.

“The SPS team continues to work hard to support supply chain continuity and improve efficiencies amid evolving industry dynamics,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “Ongoing investments in our business have also paid dividends, expanding our addressable market and strengthening our competitive differentiation.”

“SPS Commerce delivered another strong quarter as the shift to e-commerce continues to drive momentum in fulfillment,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “Our customer focus and product portfolio are aligned with evolving retail dynamics, and we’re excited about the growing market opportunities ahead of us.”

Guidance

Second quarter 2021 revenue is expected to be in the range of $90.5 million to $91.5 million. Second quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.21 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.0 million shares. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.40. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $24.8 million to $25.5 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $7.2 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $4.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $2.7 million.

For the full year of 2021, revenue is expected to be in the range of $371.1 million to $373.6 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2020. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.97 to $1.00, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.0 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.68. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $102.5 to $104.0 million, representing 18% to 20% growth over 2020. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $26.9 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $15.9 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $10.5 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly and annual results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #9643214 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 81 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, investment income or loss, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operating performance because they assist the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as they remove from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because they are widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the second quarter and full year of 2021, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,274 $ 149,692 Short-term investments 39,174 37,786 Accounts receivable 39,271 37,811 Allowance for credit losses (4,001 ) (4,233 ) Accounts receivable, net 35,270 33,578 Deferred costs 38,666 37,988 Other assets 14,490 12,312 Total current assets 296,874 271,356 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $62,947 and $59,152, respectively 26,606 26,432 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 15,296 15,581 GOODWILL 135,263 134,853 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 57,594 60,230 INVESTMENTS 2,500 2,500 OTHER ASSETS Deferred costs, non-current 12,874 12,607 Deferred income tax assets 210 194 Other assets, non-current 2,620 2,705 Total assets $ 549,837 $ 526,458 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 5,081 $ 5,354 Accrued compensation 20,428 22,872 Accrued expenses 10,018 11,161 Deferred revenue 44,481 37,947 Operating lease liabilities 3,424 2,798 Total current liabilities 83,432 80,132 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue, non-current 4,027 2,996 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,743 19,672 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,112 2,937 Total liabilities 109,314 105,737 COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 37,474,834 and 37,100,467 shares issued; and 35,861,584 and 35,487,217 outstanding, respectively 37 37 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,613,250 shares (65,247 ) (65,247 ) Additional paid-in capital 402,860 393,462 Retained earnings 103,690 93,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (817 ) (1,021 ) Total stockholders’ equity 440,523 420,721 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 549,837 $ 526,458

Subject to reclassification

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 90,094 $ 74,192 Cost of revenues 29,970 23,544 Gross profit 60,124 50,648 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 21,355 18,299 Research and development 8,706 7,568 General and administrative 14,737 11,909 Amortization of intangible assets 2,664 1,336 Total operating expenses 47,462 39,112 Income from operations 12,662 11,536 Other expense, net (325 ) (673 ) Income before income taxes 12,337 10,863 Income tax expense 2,137 1,348 Net income $ 10,200 $ 9,515 Net income per share Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 35,751 35,072 Diluted 36,722 35,926

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 10,200 $ 9,515 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 163 668 Change in earn-out liability — 72 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,765 3,138 Amortization of intangible assets 2,664 1,336 Provision for credit losses 1,205 1,285 Stock-based compensation 6,925 4,344 Other, net 76 (105 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,828 ) (1,053 ) Deferred costs (986 ) (256 ) Other current and non-current assets (2,257 ) 2,041 Accounts payable (828 ) 655 Accrued compensation (2,988 ) (9,302 ) Accrued expenses (1,052 ) (615 ) Deferred revenue 7,565 3,396 Operating leases (19 ) (452 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,605 14,667 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,263 ) (3,965 ) Purchases of investments (14,039 ) (12,460 ) Maturities of investments 12,500 15,875 Net cash used in investing activities (4,802 ) (550 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock — (12,000 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 2,802 3,683 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 105 87 Payment for earn-out liability (164 ) (688 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,743 (8,918 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 36 33 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,582 5,232 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 149,692 179,252 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 169,274 $ 184,484

Subject to reclassification

SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 10,200 $ 9,515 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,765 3,138 Amortization of intangible assets 2,664 1,336 Investment income (97 ) (640 ) Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 289 1,243 Income tax expense 2,137 1,348 Stock-based compensation expense 6,925 4,344 Other (426 ) 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,457 $ 20,356 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net income $ 10,200 $ 9,515 Revenue 90,094 74,192 Net Income Margin 11 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,457 $ 20,356 Revenue 90,094 74,192 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28 % 27 % Non-GAAP Income Net income $ 10,200 $ 9,515 Stock-based compensation expense 6,925 4,344 Amortization of intangible assets 2,664 1,336 Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 289 1,243 Other (426 ) 72 Income tax effects of adjustments (3,975 ) (3,026 ) Non-GAAP income $ 15,677 $ 13,484 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 35,751 35,072 Diluted 36,722 35,926 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.38

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

