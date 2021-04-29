Altera Infrastructure Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC, the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera Infrastructure or the Partnership), has declared the following distributions:



Units Distribution Period Amount (Per Unit) Record Date Payment Date Series A

Preferred Units February 15, 2021 to May 14, 2021 $0.4531 May 10, 2021 May 17, 2021 Series B

Preferred Units February 15, 2021 to May 14, 2021 $0.5313 May 10, 2021 May 17, 2021 Series E Preferred Units February 15, 2021 to May 14, 2021 $0.5547 May 10, 2021 May 17, 2021

Altera Infrastructure’s cash distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $4.5 billion, comprised of 50 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including one new build), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Affiliates of global asset manager Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) own 100 percent of Altera Infrastructure’s general partner.

Altera Infrastructure’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PR A”, “ALIN PR B” and “ALIN PR E”, respectively.