Grupo TMM Announces That Its 2020 Annual Report and First Quarter of 2021 Results Will Be Published in May

MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC: GTMAY and BMV: TMM A; “TMM” or the “Company”), announced today that its 2020 Annual Report and financial and operating results for the First Quarter of 2021 will be published to the National Banking and Securities Commission in Mexico, and Mexican Stock Exchange and the US Securities and Exchange Commission in May 2021.



Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that was declared in March 2020, the Mexican government imposed several security measures, including the suspension of all non-essential activities. As a consequence of this declaration, we have limited access to our facilities, a portion of our employees have been allowed to work remotely, and we implemented new controls for emergency procedures and to mitigate potential cybersecurity risks. However, these actions limited our time to prepare our reports.

The Company intends to publish its 2020 Annual Report on May 14 and its financial and operating results for the First Quarter of 2021 on May 27; according to article 45 of the Single Circular of Issuers of the Mexican Stock Exchange.

About Grupo TMM

Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo TMM is a Mexican Maritime-management transportation and logistics Company. Through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, Grupo TMM provides a dynamic combination of Maritime services port management and logistics. For more information on Grupo TMM, please visit the company’s website at www.grupotmm.com. The site offers Spanish/English language options.