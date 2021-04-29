OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, New Jersey, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common stockholders was $31.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $16.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. The current quarter results benefited from the modest release of credit loss expense and improved levels of core operating expenses, which resulted in return on average assets of 1.12%, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity of 13.22%, and efficiency ratio of 54.73%, as compared to 0.64%, 7.50%, and 67.28%, respectively, in the prior year period.

Core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. Core return on average assets, core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, and core efficiency ratio were 0.94%, 11.04%, and 58.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Core earnings is a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) measure. For the periods presented they exclude merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). Non-core operations had a favorable impact of $5.2 million, net of tax, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period by operation.

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

Loan and Deposit Growth: Total loan growth for the quarter was $116.4 million, reflecting record loan originations of $747.8 million. Deposits increased $75.2 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter.

The Company continues to expand its commercial banking activities with the hiring of nine commercial bankers. The additional lenders are expected to help fuel organic loan growth throughout the remainder of the year. Additionally, the Company consolidated four branches in April 2021 bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 57 over the past five years. These consolidations will increase the average branch size to $164 million and will help further offset operating expenses in the second quarter.

The Company continues to expand its commercial banking activities with the hiring of nine commercial bankers. The additional lenders are expected to help fuel organic loan growth throughout the remainder of the year. Additionally, the Company consolidated four branches in April 2021 bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 57 over the past five years. These consolidations will increase the average branch size to $164 million and will help further offset operating expenses in the second quarter. Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.93%, as compared to 2.97% in the prior linked quarter. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees, net interest margin expanded four basis points, to 2.75% in the current quarter, from 2.71% in the prior linked quarter, driven by a decrease in the cost of deposits to 0.37% from 0.45%, respectively.



"Strong first quarter results continued our earnings momentum through decreased expenses, core margin expansion, record loan originations, and strong deposit growth. The Bank’s credit risk indicators demonstrated strong asset quality while broader economic indicators are strengthening; the combination of which supported a modest negative credit provision,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher about the Company’s results. Mr. Maher added, “We remain focused on organic loan production, and the continued additions of experienced commercial bankers to drive our growth initiatives.” Mr. Maher also remarked on the COVID-19 pandemic, "We are so appreciative of our employees who for over a year have continued to persevere through the unprecedented times of the pandemic and provide uninterrupted essential banking services to our customers. While we are encouraged by progress with vaccine distribution and transmission trends in many communities, we know this is not behind us and we must remain vigilant in our efforts as our customers and neighbors continue to count on us.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-seventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on May 21, 2021 to common stockholders of record on May 10, 2021. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 17, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on April 30, 2021.

Results of Operations

Net income was favorably impacted by $5.2 million, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $10.4 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, a decrease from core earnings of $27.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased from $23.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the prior linked quarter.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased to $73.6 million, as compared to $79.6 million for the same prior year period, reflecting a reduction in net interest margin, partly offset by an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.08 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the same prior year period, primarily concentrated in interest-earning deposits. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, decreased by $120.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the same prior year period. Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased to 2.93% from 3.52% for the same prior year period. The net interest margin compression was primarily due to the excess balance sheet liquidity, driven by a strategic decision to accumulate liquidity entering the economic downturn, the lower interest rate environment, and to a lesser extent, the origination of low-yielding PPP loans. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.60%, from 1.05% for the corresponding prior year period. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.70% for the same prior year period.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased by $4.2 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, while the net interest margin decreased to 2.93%, compared to 2.97%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees, the net interest margin increased to 2.75% from 2.71%. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.38% from 3.53% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to lower purchase accounting accretion and a reduction in average loans receivable, net. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.60% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 0.74% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to lower deposit costs and the repayment of all FHLB advances in the prior quarter.

Benefit/Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the benefit for credit loss expense was $620,000, as compared to a provision for credit loss expense of $10.0 million for the corresponding prior year period, and $4.1 million in the prior linked quarter. The benefit for credit loss expense for the quarter was significantly influenced by an improved economic outlook with expectations for strong GDP growth and improved employment levels.

Net loan recoveries were $280,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million for the corresponding prior year period, and $2.9 million for the prior linked quarter. Non-performing loans totaled $34.1 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to $36.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $16.3 million at March 31, 2020.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, other income increased to $20.8 million, as compared to $13.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. Other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included $8.3 million of net gain on equity investments related to non-core operations. The net gain on equity investments was primarily a result of several programs implemented by the Company in 2020 to invest excess liquidity in high quality equity securities with attractive dividend yields which were sold in January 2021. Excluding this item, the decrease in other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $2.9 million and fees and service charges of $1.1 million, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, and referral fees of $662,000 related to the origination of PPP loans.

Excluding the non-core operations, other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, increased $1.5 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to increases in commercial loan swap income of $1.0 million, gain on sale of loans of $669,000, and the referral fees on PPP loans of $662,000.

Non-interest Expense

Operating expenses decreased to $51.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $62.8 million in the same prior year period. Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included $1.4 million of expenses related to non-core operations, as compared to $11.1 million in the same prior year period. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the $1.4 million decrease in operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $1.5 million and occupancy and equipment of $580,000, partially offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance expense of $1.2 million.

Excluding expenses related to non-core operations, operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, decreased $2.8 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The change was due to decreases in professional fees of $1.1 million and data processing expense of $593,000.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $4.0 million for the same prior year period, and $10.4 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 19.7% for the same prior year period, and 24.0% for the prior linked quarter. The higher effective tax rate for the current year period, as compared to the prior year period, is primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $129.2 million, to $11.58 billion at March 31, 2021, from $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020. Cash and due from banks decreased $98.5 million, to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2021, from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020. Total debt securities increased by $230.3 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020, which was partly offset by a decrease in equity investments of $56.9 million due to sales. Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $115.7 million, to $7.82 billion at March 31, 2021, from $7.70 billion at December 31, 2020.

Deposits increased $75.2 million, to $9.50 billion at March 31, 2021, from $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020. The loan-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2021 was 82.8%, as compared to 82.3% at December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2021, as compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 500,000 shares under its stock repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $19.94, and there were 1.5 million shares available for repurchase at March 31, 2021 under the existing repurchase program. Tangible common equity per common share increased to $15.26 at March 31, 2021, as compared to $14.98 at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $34.1 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to $36.4 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans do not include $44.4 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.76% of total loans at March 31, 2021 as compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan credit losses does not reflect the net unamortized credit and PCD marks of $25.7 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $85.7 million, or 1.09% of loans. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 175.7% at March 31, 2021, as compared to 166.8% at December 31, 2020.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.6 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 1,173,665 $ 1,272,134 $ 256,470 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 268,511 183,302 153,738 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,717 at March 31, 2021, $1,715 at December 31, 2020 and $2,529 at March 31, 2020 (estimated fair value of $1,099,745 at March 31, 2021, $968,466 at December 31, 2020 and $928,582 at March 31, 2020) 1,082,326 937,253 914,255 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 50,159 107,079 14,409 Restricted equity investments, at cost 52,199 51,705 81,005 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $59,976 at March 31, 2021, $60,735 at December 31, 2020 and $29,635 at March 31, 2020 7,820,590 7,704,857 7,913,541 Loans held-for-sale 43,175 45,524 17,782 Interest and dividends receivable 32,819 35,269 27,930 Other real estate owned 106 106 484 Premises and equipment, net 110,093 107,094 104,560 Bank owned life insurance 264,548 265,253 261,270 Assets held for sale 5,340 5,782 3,785 Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,093 Core deposit intangible 22,273 23,668 28,276 Other assets 151,349 208,968 211,476 Total assets $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 10,489,074 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 9,502,812 $ 9,427,616 $ 7,892,067 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 825,824 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 134,465 128,454 90,175 Other borrowings 228,176 235,471 120,213 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 20,980 17,296 24,931 Other liabilities 192,320 155,346 126,030 Total liabilities 10,078,753 9,964,183 9,079,240 Total stockholders’ equity 1,498,719 1,484,130 1,409,834 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 10,489,074





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------| Interest income: Loans $ 77,908 $ 84,997 $ 89,944 Debt securities 5,355 5,539 6,772 Equity investments and other 1,611 2,026 1,491 Total interest income 84,874 92,562 98,207 Interest expense: Deposits 8,496 10,679 13,936 Borrowed funds 2,774 4,032 4,626 Total interest expense 11,270 14,711 18,562 Net interest income 73,604 77,851 79,645 Credit loss (benefit) expense (620 ) 4,072 9,969 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 74,224 73,779 69,676 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 3,052 3,098 2,481 Trust and asset management revenue 599 492 515 Fees and service charges 3,737 3,950 4,873 Net gain on sales of loans 1,916 6,348 173 Net gain on equity investments 8,287 24,487 155 Net (loss) gain from other real estate operations (8 ) 23 (150 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,415 1,798 1,575 Commercial loan swap income 1,111 116 4,050 Other 726 308 25 Total other income 20,835 40,620 13,697 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 28,366 27,323 29,885 Occupancy 5,061 4,968 5,276 Equipment 1,578 1,938 1,943 Marketing 434 632 769 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 1,864 1,859 667 Data processing 4,031 4,624 4,177 Check card processing 1,372 1,507 1,276 Professional fees 2,837 3,908 2,302 Other operating expense 3,353 4,768 3,802 FHLB advance prepayment fees — 13,333 — Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,395 1,526 1,578 Branch consolidation expense 1,011 3,336 2,594 Merger related expenses 381 1,194 8,527 Total operating expenses 51,683 70,916 62,796 Income before provision for income taxes 43,376 43,483 20,577 Provision for income taxes 10,679 10,419 4,044 Net income 32,697 33,064 16,533 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 — Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,693 $ 32,060 $ 16,533 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.27 Average basic shares outstanding 59,840 59,961 59,876 Average diluted shares outstanding 60,101 60,057 60,479





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 498,245 $ 470,656 $ 599,188 $ 910,762 $ 502,760 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 1,066,351 1,145,065 1,176,529 1,199,742 1,220,983 Commercial real estate - investor 3,804,351 3,491,464 3,453,276 3,449,160 3,331,662 Total commercial 5,368,947 5,107,185 5,228,993 5,559,664 5,055,405 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,189,348 2,309,459 2,407,178 2,426,277 2,458,641 Home equity loans and lines 267,591 285,016 301,712 320,627 335,624 Other consumer 46,651 54,446 63,095 71,721 82,920 Total consumer 2,503,590 2,648,921 2,771,985 2,818,625 2,877,185 Total loans 7,872,537 7,756,106 8,000,978 8,378,289 7,932,590 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 8,029 9,486 (1,238 ) (4,300 ) 10,586 Allowance for loan credit losses (59,976 ) (60,735 ) (56,350 ) (38,509 ) (29,635 ) Loans receivable, net $ 7,820,590 $ 7,704,857 $ 7,943,390 $ 8,335,480 $ 7,913,541 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 74,037 $ 95,789 $ 88,210 $ 101,840 $ 51,399 At March 31, 2021 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 3.76 % $ 154,946 $ 210,024 $ 154,700 $ 169,093 $ 293,820 Residential real estate 3.15 178,352 151,152 212,107 181,800 223,032 Home equity loans and lines 3.96 11,031 6,630 10,301 8,282 8,429 Total 3.45 % $ 344,329 $ 367,806 $ 377,108 $ 359,175 $ 525,281





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 3.21 % $ 547,591 (2 ) $ 173,715 $ 187,747 $ 216,979 (2 ) $ 266,882 Residential real estate 3.10 189,942 222,780 219,325 242,137 148,675 Home equity loans and lines 4.14 10,278 13,435 10,966 12,128 10,666 Total 3.20 % $ 747,811 $ 409,930 $ 418,038 $ 471,244 $ 426,223 Loans sold $ 67,500 $ 56,126 (3 ) $ 56,722 $ 104,600 (3 ) $ 7,500 (3 )





(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $60 million and $504 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and the sale of under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.





DEPOSITS At March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 2,417,935 $ 2,133,195 $ 2,240,799 $ 2,161,766 $ 1,783,216 Interest-bearing checking 3,623,132 3,646,866 3,317,296 3,022,887 2,647,487 Money market deposit 782,459 783,521 691,872 680,199 620,145 Savings 1,568,528 1,491,251 1,471,554 1,456,931 1,420,628 Time deposits 1,110,758 1,372,783 1,561,767 1,645,971 1,420,591 $ 9,502,812 $ 9,427,616 $ 9,283,288 $ 8,967,754 $ 7,892,067





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Non-performing loans held-for-investment: Commercial and industrial $ 1,616 $ 1,551 $ 586 $ 1,586 $ 207 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 11,676 13,054 11,365 4,582 4,219 Commercial real estate - investor 12,366 10,660 2,978 5,274 3,384 Residential real estate 6,398 8,642 11,518 6,568 5,920 Home equity loans and lines 2,072 2,503 3,448 3,034 2,533 Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 34,128 36,410 29,895 21,044 16,263 Non-performing loans held-for-sale — — 67,489 — — Other real estate owned 106 106 106 248 484 Total non-performing assets $ 34,234 $ 36,516 $ 97,490 $ 21,292 $ 16,747 PCD loans (1) $ 44,421 $ 48,488 $ 56,422 $ 61,694 $ 59,783 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 16,477 $ 34,683 $ 13,753 $ 13,640 $ 48,905 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 4,785 $ 5,158 $ 9,866 $ 6,189 $ 6,249 Performing 11,466 12,009 12,777 16,365 16,102 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 16,251 $ 17,167 $ 22,643 $ 22,554 $ 22,351 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 59,976 $ 60,735 $ 56,350 $ 38,509 $ 29,635 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.46 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment 175.74 166.81 188.49 182.99 182.22 Non-performing loans held-for-investment as a percent of total loans receivable 0.43 0.47 0.37 0.25 0.21 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.30 0.32 0.84 0.19 0.16





(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment or delinquent loans totals. (2) The loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $25,695, $27,951, $31,617, $35,439 and $38,272 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 respectively.





NET RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Net recoveries (charge-offs): Loan charge-offs $ (356 ) $ (3,220 ) $ (15,411 ) $ (169 ) $ (1,384 ) Recoveries on loans 636 278 416 401 230 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 280 $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2) $ 232 $ (1,154 ) (3) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM* 0.15 % 0.71 % NM* 0.06 % Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail: Commercial $ 126 $ (775 ) $ (14,801 ) $ 30 $ 59 Residential real estate (203 ) (1,731 ) 314 212 (1,112 ) Home equity loans and lines 352 (451 ) (490 ) (3 ) (36 ) Other consumer 5 15 (18 ) (7 ) (65 ) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 280 $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2) $ 232 $ (1,154 ) (3)





(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is $2.3 million relating to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold. (2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $14.2 million relating to loans transferred to held-for-sale. (3) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is $949 relating to under-performing loans sold.

* Not meaningful







OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 1,138,911 $ 277 0.10 % $ 1,223,472 $ 341 0.11 % $ 63,726 $ 342 2.16 % Securities (1) 1,311,683 6,689 2.07 1,209,543 7,224 2.38 1,186,535 7,921 2.68 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,127,940 53,670 4.24 5,271,633 58,776 4.44 4,960,991 59,875 4.85 Residential real estate 2,327,838 20,069 3.45 2,420,494 21,530 3.56 2,473,410 24,628 3.98 Home equity loans and lines 275,943 3,523 5.18 293,746 3,930 5.32 339,003 4,070 4.83 Other consumer 50,964 646 5.14 58,174 761 5.20 87,478 1,371 6.30 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (52,887 ) — — (51,682 ) — — (10,220 ) — — Loans receivable, net 7,729,798 77,908 4.09 7,992,365 84,997 4.23 7,850,662 89,944 4.61 Total interest-earning assets 10,180,392 84,874 3.38 10,425,380 92,562 3.53 9,100,923 98,207 4.34 Non-interest-earning assets 1,259,109 1,322,112 1,231,886 Total assets $ 11,439,501 $ 11,747,492 $ 10,332,809 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,711,976 4,311 0.47 % $ 3,601,814 4,836 0.53 % $ 2,807,793 $ 5,132 0.74 % Money market 757,634 367 0.20 766,866 586 0.30 614,062 1,040 0.68 Savings 1,522,603 179 0.05 1,489,853 240 0.06 1,403,338 1,555 0.45 Time deposits 1,221,123 3,639 1.21 1,437,770 5,017 1.39 1,459,348 6,209 1.71 Total 7,213,336 8,496 0.48 7,296,303 10,679 0.58 6,284,541 13,936 0.89 FHLB Advances — — — 204,880 779 1.51 631,329 2,824 1.80 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 129,444 95 0.30 143,385 154 0.43 82,105 95 0.47 Other borrowings 228,368 2,679 4.76 242,030 3,099 5.09 118,851 1,707 5.78 Total borrowings 357,812 2,774 3.14 590,295 4,032 2.72 832,285 4,626 2.24 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 7,571,148 11,270 0.60 7,886,598 14,711 0.74 7,116,826 18,562 1.05 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,212,273 2,209,532 1,687,582 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 160,500 176,274 113,477 Total liabilities 9,943,921 10,272,404 8,917,885 Stockholders’ equity 1,495,580 1,475,088 1,414,924 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,439,501 $ 11,747,492 $ 10,332,809 Net interest income $ 73,604 $ 77,851 $ 79,645 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.78 % 2.79 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (4) 2.93 % 2.97 % 3.52 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.37 % 0.45 % 0.70 %

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.

(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 268,511 183,302 169,634 153,239 153,738 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,082,326 937,253 871,688 867,959 914,255 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 50,159 107,079 63,846 13,830 14,409 Restricted equity investments, at cost 52,199 51,705 67,505 68,091 81,005 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 7,820,590 7,704,857 7,943,390 8,335,480 7,913,541 Deposits 9,502,812 9,427,616 9,283,288 8,967,754 7,892,067 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 343,452 343,392 825,824 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 362,641 363,925 389,764 399,661 210,388 Stockholders’ equity 1,498,719 1,484,130 1,461,714 1,476,434 1,409,834





For the Three Months Ended, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 84,874 $ 92,562 $ 92,962 $ 95,877 $ 98,207 Interest expense 11,270 14,711 16,174 17,210 18,562 Net interest income 73,604 77,851 76,788 78,667 79,645 Credit loss (benefit) expense (620 ) 4,072 35,714 9,649 9,969 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 74,224 73,779 41,074 69,018 69,676 Other income (excluding net gain (loss) on equity investments and gain on sale of PPP loans) 12,548 11,032 11,755 11,430 13,697 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 8,287 24,487 (3,576 ) — — Gain on sale of PPP loans — 5,101 — — — Operating expenses (excluding FHLB advance prepayment fees, branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 50,291 53,053 52,801 51,075 51,675 FHLB advance prepayment fees — 13,333 — 924 — Branch consolidation expense 1,011 3,336 830 863 2,594 Merger related expenses 381 1,194 3,156 3,070 8,527 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 43,376 43,483 (7,534 ) 24,516 20,577 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,679 10,419 (2,608 ) 5,878 4,044 Net income (loss) $ 32,697 $ 33,064 $ (4,926 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 31,693 $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.27 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 3,650 $ 6,186 $ 4,364 $ 5,536 $ 5,533





At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.12 % 1.09 % (0.21 )% 0.67 % 0.64 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.18 1.14 (0.22 ) 0.71 0.68 Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 8.59 8.65 (1.61 ) 5.16 4.70 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 13.22 13.43 (2.51 ) 8.10 7.50 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.95 12.96 12.55 13.01 13.44 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 8.83 8.79 8.41 8.77 8.85 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.33 8.28 7.91 8.25 8.85 Net interest rate spread 2.78 2.79 2.77 3.02 3.29 Net interest margin 2.93 2.97 2.97 3.24 3.52 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.83 2.40 1.94 2.02 2.44 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 54.73 59.86 66.83 62.08 67.28 Loans to deposits 82.84 82.27 86.19 93.43 100.51





At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration $ 274,172 $ 245,175 $ 232,292 $ 224,042 $ 173,856 Nest Egg 101,701 93,237 80,472 57,383 43,528 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 24.84 24.57 24.21 24.47 23.38 Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3) 15.26 14.98 14.58 14.79 14.62 Common shares outstanding at end of period 60,329,504 60,392,043 60,378,120 60,343,077 60,311,717 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 — Number of full-service customer facilities: 62 62 62 62 75 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,311,683 $ 1,209,543 $ 1,112,174 $ 1,130,779 $ 1,186,535 Loans receivable, net 7,729,798 7,992,365 8,350,797 8,295,622 7,850,662 Total interest-earning assets 10,180,392 10,425,380 10,268,834 9,780,417 9,100,923 Total assets 11,439,501 11,747,439 11,621,969 11,114,586 10,332,809 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 5,992,213 5,858,533 5,425,392 5,065,069 4,825,193 Time deposits 1,221,123 1,437,770 1,606,632 1,623,890 1,459,348 Total borrowed funds 357,812 590,295 735,035 828,928 832,285 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,571,148 7,886,598 7,767,059 7,517,887 7,116,826 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,212,273 2,209,532 2,209,241 2,018,044 1,687,582 Stockholders’ equity 1,495,580 1,475,088 1,482,682 1,453,658 1,414,924 Total deposits 9,425,609 9,505,835 9,241,265 8,707,003 7,972,123 Quarterly Yields Total securities 2.07 % 2.38 % 2.43 % 2.64 % 2.68 % Loans receivable, net 4.09 4.23 4.09 4.28 4.61 Total interest-earning assets 3.38 3.53 3.60 3.94 4.34 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.33 0.38 0.40 0.47 0.64 Time deposits 1.21 1.39 1.45 1.58 1.71 Total borrowed funds 3.14 2.72 2.60 2.38 2.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.60 0.74 0.83 0.92 1.05 Net interest spread 2.78 2.79 2.77 3.02 3.29 Net interest margin 2.93 2.97 2.97 3.24 3.52 Total deposits 0.37 0.45 0.49 0.57 0.70

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.

(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Core Earnings: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 31,693 $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 381 1,194 3,156 3,070 8,527 Branch consolidation expenses 1,011 3,336 830 863 2,594 Net (gain) loss on equity investments (8,287 ) (24,487 ) 3,576 — — FHLB advance prepayment fees — 13,333 — 924 — Gain on sale of PPP loans — (5,101 ) — — — Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model — — — — 2,447 Income tax expense (benefit) on items 1,666 2,832 (1,809 ) (1,190 ) (3,121 ) Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 26,464 $ 23,167 $ (266 ) $ 22,305 $ 26,980 Core diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ — $ 0.37 $ 0.45 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.78 % (0.01 )% 0.81 % 1.05 % Return on average tangible assets 0.98 0.82 (0.01 ) 0.85 1.11 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 11.04 9.71 (0.11 ) 9.69 12.25 Efficiency ratio 58.37 59.69 59.63 56.69 55.36





COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,498,719 $ 1,484,130 $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 $ 1,409,834 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 Core deposit intangible 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 976,127 $ 960,143 $ 935,671 $ 948,230 $ 881,465 Total assets $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 Core deposit intangible 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 Tangible assets $ 11,054,880 $ 10,924,326 $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 $ 9,960,705 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.83 % 8.79 % 8.41 % 8.77 % 8.85 %





COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,498,719 $ 1,484,130 $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 $ 1,409,834 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 Core deposit intangible 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 Preferred stock 55,527 55,527 55,544 55,711 — Tangible common equity $ 920,600 $ 904,616 $ 880,127 $ 892,519 $ 881,465 Total assets $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 Core deposit intangible 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 Tangible assets $ 11,054,880 $ 10,924,326 $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 $ 9,960,705 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.33 % 8.28 % 7.91 % 8.25 % 8.85 %



