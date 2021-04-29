FTAI Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2021. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q1’21 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (48,932 ) Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (34,540 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.40 ) Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1) $ 14,407 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 47,154

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the first quarter of 2021, total FAD was $14.4 million. This amount includes $60.6 million from our aviation leasing portfolio, offset by $(3.8) million from our infrastructure business and $(42.4) million from corporate and other.



First Quarter 2021 Dividends

On April 29, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, payable on May 25, 2021 to the holders of record on May 14, 2021.

Additionally, on April 29, 2021, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.45833 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, payable on June 15, 2021 to the holders of record on June 1, 2021.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company's website.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in April 2021 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.03036 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ — Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.29964 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4) $ — Distribution Per Share

Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share

Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share

Series C Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.45833 Distribution Per Share

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code. (2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code. (3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code. (4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding. (5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 56,607 $ 86,449 Infrastructure revenues 20,542 26,391 Total revenues 77,149 112,840 Expenses Operating expenses 24,997 33,444 General and administrative 4,252 4,663 Acquisition and transaction expenses 1,643 3,194 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,990 4,766 Depreciation and amortization 44,535 42,197 Asset impairment 2,100 — Interest expense 32,990 22,861 Total expenses 114,507 111,125 Other income (expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 1,374 265 Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 811 (1,819 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (4,724 ) Interest income 285 41 Other income 181 33 Total other income (expense) 2,651 (6,204 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (34,707 ) (4,489 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 169 (98 ) Net loss from continuing operations (34,876 ) (4,391 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 1,331 Net loss (34,876 ) (3,060 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (4,961 ) (4,736 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 4,625 4,539 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (34,540 ) $ (2,863 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.40 ) $ (0.05 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.02 Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.40 ) $ (0.05 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 86,027,944 86,008,099 Diluted 86,027,944 86,008,099

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,252 $ 121,703 Restricted cash 33,224 39,715 Accounts receivable, net 111,898 91,691 Leasing equipment, net 1,684,816 1,635,259 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 64,801 62,355 Finance leases, net 13,966 6,927 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,000,988 964,363 Investments 161,767 146,515 Intangible assets, net 16,809 18,786 Goodwill 122,735 122,735 Other assets 220,791 177,928 Total assets $ 3,592,047 $ 3,387,977 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 101,155 $ 113,185 Debt, net 2,077,402 1,904,762 Maintenance deposits 140,487 148,293 Security deposits 35,117 37,064 Operating lease liabilities 64,231 62,001 Other liabilities 30,003 23,351 Total liabilities $ 2,448,395 $ 2,288,656 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 85,630,753 and 85,617,146 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 856 $ 856 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and 9,120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 133 91 Additional paid in capital 1,198,386 1,130,106 Accumulated deficit (58,073 ) (28,158 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,283 ) (26,237 ) Shareholders' equity 1,125,019 1,076,658 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 18,633 22,663 Total equity 1,143,652 1,099,321 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,592,047 $ 3,387,977

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,876 ) $ (3,060 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (1,374 ) (265 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries — (1,331 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (811 ) 1,819 Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (2,836 ) 8,844 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4,724 Equity-based compensation 1,114 291 Depreciation and amortization 44,535 42,197 Asset impairment 2,100 — Change in deferred income taxes — 3,822 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative (7,964 ) 181 Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 8,108 6,867 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,268 2,065 Bad debt expense (547 ) 632 Other (279 ) 363 Change in: Accounts receivable (19,786 ) (10,780 ) Other assets (17,953 ) 7,063 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (19,707 ) (46,316 ) Management fees payable to affiliate (602 ) (20,865 ) Other liabilities (322 ) (8,057 ) Net cash used in operating activities (48,932 ) (11,806 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (1,278 ) (2,452 ) Principal collections on finance leases 395 320 Acquisition of leasing equipment (114,781 ) (57,570 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (39,302 ) (60,402 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (386 ) 1,161 Purchase deposits for acquisitions (9,250 ) (3,100 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 4,574 28,568 Return of purchase deposit for aircraft and aircraft engines 4,600 — Return of deposit on sale of engine 1,010 2,350 Net cash used in investing activities $ (154,418 ) $ (91,125 )

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 171,600 $ 303,980 Repayment of debt — (275,991 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (563 ) (11,767 ) Receipt of security deposits 70 130 Return of security deposits (975 ) (3,815 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 8,770 13,626 Release of maintenance deposits (11,483 ) (9,185 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs 101,180 (246 ) Settlement of equity-based compensation (183 ) — Cash dividends - common shares (28,383 ) (28,391 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (4,625 ) (4,539 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 235,408 $ (16,198 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 32,058 (119,129 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 161,418 242,517 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 193,476 $ 123,388

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (losses) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ (34,540 ) $ (4,194 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 169 (98 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 1,114 291 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 1,643 3,194 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — 4,724 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments (7,964 ) 181 Add: Asset impairment charges 2,100 — Add: Incentive allocations — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 52,643 49,064 Add: Interest expense 32,990 22,861 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 2,402 (413 ) Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (1,374 ) (265 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (2,029 ) (3,350 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 47,154 $ 71,995

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $44,535 and $42,197, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $752 and $1,132 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $7,356 and $5,735, respectively. (2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) net income of $1,180 and $223, (ii) interest expense of $187 and $35, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,912 and $962, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 and $81 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivatives of $(877) and $(1,714), respectively. (3) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020: (i) equity-based compensation of $198 and $47, (ii) provision for income taxes of $13 and $28, (iii) interest expense of $281 and $720, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,811 and $1,524, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(274) and $38 and (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt of $0 and $993 respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.



The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to FAD for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (48,932 ) $ (11,806 ) Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 395 320 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 4,574 28,568 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — — Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations (1) — — Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 58,370 78,955 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 14,407 $ 96,037

(1) Required payments on debt obligations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 exclude repayments of $144,200 for the Series 2016 Bonds, $50,262 for the Jefferson Revolver, $45,520 for the Series 2012 Bonds and $36,009 for the FTAI Pride Credit Agreement.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to FAD for the three months ended March 31, 2021:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 60,653 $ (3,841 ) $ (42,405 ) $ 14,407 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (395 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (4,574 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (58,370 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (48,932 )

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.



If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.