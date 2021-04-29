US Ecology Announces First Quarter 2021 Results; Reaffirms 2021 Business Outlook

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR:



Revenue of $228.6 million, down 5%

Field Services revenue grew 4%

Waste Solutions Base Business revenue declined 3%; Event Business revenue declined 9%

Net loss of $796,000, or $0.03 per diluted share

Adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.07

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.2 million

Adjusted free cash flow of $13.7 million



BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“The solid momentum that began to build toward the end of 2020 has continued into the first quarter of 2021, led by our field services business which generated 4% organic revenue growth over the first quarter last year,” commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Feeler. “On a consolidated basis, performance was slightly better than our expectations, with our team demonstrating strong execution in servicing our customers, delivering solid financial results, and generating strong free cash flow during the quarter. All of this was accomplished while navigating the ongoing pandemic, supply chain disruptions and extreme weather events. We continue to see benefits through the execution of our strategy amid signs of recovery across our service lines. We expect this positive momentum to continue, and we anticipate sequential improvement as we move into the seasonally stronger second and third quarters, putting us on track to achieve our full-year 2021 guidance.”

FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Revenue was $228.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 5% compared to $240.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Revenue for our Waste Solutions segment was $104.1 million compared to $109.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and was impacted by a Base Business decline of 3% reflecting lower revenues from our manufacturing verticals, a 9% decline in Event Business and a 17% decline in transportation revenue compared to the same period in 2020.

Revenue for our Field Services segment was $118.2 million, up 4% from $114.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 and benefitted from increases in our Emergency Response, Small Quantity Generation and Total Waste Management service lines compared to the first quarter of 2020. Emergency Response benefited early in the quarter from COVID-19 decontamination services of $12.5 million, and improvement in other response services.

Revenue for the Energy Waste segment was $6.2 million compared to $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 resulting from the severe declines in the energy markets intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue for Energy Waste increased sequentially from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and we continue to see sequential improvement and incremental customer investment in the Texas oil fields.

Net loss was $796,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $298.1 million, or $9.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.07 and compares to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.12 in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss in the first quarter of 2020 included pretax non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges totaling $300.3 million.

Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.14 compared to $0.33 for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $33.2 million compared to $43.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Definitions and reconciliations of net loss to adjusted EBITDA, loss per diluted share to adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, loss per diluted share to cash earnings per diluted share, and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

Environmental, Social & Governance (“ESG”)

We continued to make significant progress on our ESG priorities in the first quarter of 2021 and are on track to advance programs and investments in our sustainability initiatives. Our primary ESG goals for 2021 center around gathering data and setting targets, specifically on greenhouse gas emissions, advancing our capital investment in beneficial reuse technology for aerosols and advancing our diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

2021 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

“With first quarter results slightly ahead of our expectations, improving business conditions, positive industrial trends and ongoing benefits from integration, we expect this momentum to continue driving growth across all our business units in 2021, and therefore we are reaffirming our 2021 business outlook” added Feeler.

Our 2021 Business outlook initially provided in February 2021, and reaffirmed today, is summarized in the table below:

(in millions, except per share data) Waste Solutions Field Services Energy Waste Total Company Revenue $430 - $450 $485 - $510 $25 - $30 $940 - $990 Adjusted EBITDA $185 - $189 $84 - $88 $1 - $4 $175 - $185 Adjusted earnings per diluted share n/a n/a n/a $0.65 - $0.88 Cash earnings per share n/a n/a n/a $1.46 - $1.69 Adjusted free cashflow n/a n/a n/a $60 - $77 Capital Expenditures $53 -$55 $13 - $15 $7 - $9 $85 - $90

The following table reconciles our projected net income to our projected adjusted EBITDA guidance range:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Projected Net Income $ 21,558 $ 28,919 Income tax expense 7,952 10,656 Interest expense, net 27,312 27,312 Foreign currency loss (gain) 371 371 Other income (3,710 ) (3,710 ) Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 72,362 72,362 Amortization of intangible assets 34,580 34,580 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 5,354 5,354 Business Development & Integration Expense 1,220 1,155 Share-based compensation 8,001 8,001 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,000 $ 185,000

The following table reconciles our projected earnings per diluted share to our projected adjusted earnings per diluted share and to our projected cash earnings per diluted share:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2021 Low High Projected earnings per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.92 Adjustments: Plus: Business development and integration expenses $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Less: Gain on minority interest investment $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Projected adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.88 Plus: projected amortization of Intangible assets 0.81 0.81 Projected cash earnings per diluted share $ 1.46 $ 1.69 Shares used in earnings per diluted share calculation (in thousands) 31,376 31,376

The following table reconciles our projected net cash provided by operating activities to projected adjusted free cash flow:

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance Projected net cash provided by operating activities $ 143,000 $ 155,000 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (90,000 ) (85,000 ) Plus: Business development and integration expenses, net of tax 1,000 1,000 Plus: Purchases of property and equipment for the Idaho facility rebuild 4,000 4,000 Plus: Payment of deferred/contingent purchase consideration 2,000 2,000 Projected Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 60,000 $ 77,000

Our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance exclude gains on minority interest investments, business development and integration expenses and foreign currency translation gains or losses.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, radioactive and other specialty waste. US Ecology also provides a variety of vertically integrated field services including logistics and response at its customers in-field locations and through its network of 10-day transfer facilities. Logistics solutions include specialty waste packaging, collection lab pack, transportation, and total waste management. Response solutions include emergency response, oil spill response standby services, spill clean-up services, remediation, and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Forward looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn are based on currently available information. Important assumptions include, among others, those regarding demand for the Company's services, expansion of service offerings geographically or through new or expanded service lines, the timing and cost of planned capital expenditures, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue Waste Solutions $ 104,142 $ 109,392 Field Services 118,249 113,994 Energy Waste 6,228 17,334 Total 228,619 240,720 Gross profit (loss) Waste Solutions 34,950 39,309 Field Services 18,306 18,276 Energy Waste (383 ) 4,856 Total 52,873 62,441 Selling, general & administrative expenses Waste Solutions 6,301 6,889 Field Services 12,725 12,853 Energy Waste 3,343 5,288 Corporate 28,999 27,347 Total 51,368 52,377 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges Waste Solutions - - Field Services - 16,700 Energy Waste - 283,600 Operating income (loss) 1,505 (290,236 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 273 89 Interest expense (7,357 ) (9,310 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (371 ) 937 Other 3,710 171 Total other expense (3,745 ) (8,113 ) Loss before income taxes (2,240 ) (298,349 ) Income tax benefit (1,444 ) (263 ) Net loss $ (796 ) $ (298,086 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (9.52 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (9.52 ) Shares used in loss per share calculation: Basic 31,104 31,305 Diluted 31,104 31,305 Dividends paid per share $ - $ 0.18





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,354 $ 73,848 Receivables, net 242,854 241,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,709 28,379 Income tax receivable 17,006 18,279 Total current assets 367,923 362,484 Property and equipment, net 448,248 456,637 Operating lease assets 48,824 51,474 Restricted cash and investments 5,784 5,598 Intangible assets, net 515,208 523,988 Goodwill 413,346 413,037 Other assets 23,819 18,065 Total assets $ 1,823,152 $ 1,831,283 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,773 $ 35,881 Deferred revenue 17,524 15,267 Accrued liabilities 47,300 59,296 Accrued salaries and benefits 27,913 30,918 Income tax payable 888 977 Short-term borrowings 277 - Current portion of long-term debt 3,358 3,359 Current portion of closure and post-closure obligations 7,119 6,471 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,208 17,048 Total current liabilities 165,360 169,217 Long-term debt 781,644 782,484 Long-term closure and post-closure obligations 89,615 89,398 Long-term operating lease liabilities 33,362 35,069 Other long-term liabilities 20,767 32,201 Deferred income taxes, net 119,701 120,983 Total liabilities 1,210,449 1,229,352 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 817,818 820,567 Retained deficit (189,249 ) (188,452 ) Treasury stock (12,179 ) (15,841 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,002 ) (14,658 ) Total stockholders’ equity 612,703 601,931 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,823,152 $ 1,831,283





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (796 ) $ (298,086 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 18,234 17,978 Amortization of intangible assets 9,135 9,441 Accretion of closure and post-closure obligations 1,182 1,266 Change in fair value of minority interest investment (3,509 ) - Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (315 ) 2,703 Deferred income taxes (3,781 ) (3,320 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,928 1,564 Share-based payment of business development and integration expenses 163 181 Unrecognized tax benefits 12 52 Net (gain) loss on disposition of assets (221 ) 184 Amortization of debt discount 40 245 Amortization of debt issuance costs 577 298 Goodwill impairment charges - 300,300 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (1,127 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisitions): Receivables (680 ) 13,467 Income tax receivable 1,276 893 Other assets 1,114 (2,957 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,647 ) (13,618 ) Deferred revenue 2,214 7,083 Accrued salaries and benefits (3,028 ) (7,446 ) Income tax payable (98 ) 662 Closure and post-closure obligations (337 ) (417 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,463 29,346 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,614 ) (19,131 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,623 781 Purchases of restricted investments (913 ) (56 ) Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 934 - Minority interest investment (712 ) - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (3,309 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,682 ) (21,715 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 3,227 50,267 Payments on short-term borrowings (2,950 ) (49,871 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 90,000 Payments on long-term debt (1,125 ) (1,125 ) Repurchases of common stock (465 ) (18,332 ) Payment of equipment financing obligations (1,461 ) (1,525 ) Dividends paid - (5,667 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,774 ) 63,747 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 708 (2,825 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,715 68,553 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 75,104 42,140 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 83,819 $ 110,693





EXHIBIT A

Non-GAAP Results and Reconciliations

US Ecology reports adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share results and adjusted free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and believes that such information provides analysts, stockholders, and other users information to better understand the Company’s operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Items excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our business development and integration expenses, which may vary significantly quarter to quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, accretion of closure and post-closure liabilities, foreign currency gain/loss, non-cash impairment charges, business development and integration expenses and other income/expense.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net loss and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss $ (796 ) $ (298,086 ) Income tax benefit (1,444 ) (263 ) Interest expense 7,357 9,310 Interest income (273 ) (89 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) 371 (937 ) Other income (3,710 ) (171 ) Goodwill impairment charges - 300,300 Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 18,234 17,978 Amortization of intangible assets 9,135 9,441 Share-based compensation 1,928 1,564 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 1,182 1,266 Business development and integration expenses 1,220 2,907 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,204 $ 43,220

Adjusted Loss Per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted loss per diluted share as net loss adjusted for the after-tax impact of the gain on a minority interest investment, the after-tax impact of business development and integration costs, the after-tax impact of non-cash goodwill impairment charges, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses, divided by the number of diluted shares used in the loss per diluted share calculation.

The gain on a minority interest investment excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation represents an increase in the fair value of our investment based on a recent observable transaction in the equity of the entity. Impairment charges excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation are related to the Company’s assessment of goodwill associated with its Energy Waste and international businesses in the first quarter of 2020. Business development and integration costs excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation relate to expenses incurred to evaluate businesses for potential acquisition or costs related to closing and integrating successfully acquired businesses and transaction expenses. The foreign currency translation gains or losses excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation are related to intercompany loans between our Canadian subsidiaries and the U.S. parent which have been established as part of our tax and treasury management strategy. These intercompany loans are payable in Canadian dollars (“CAD”) requiring us to revalue the outstanding loan balance through our consolidated income statement based on the CAD/United States currency movements from period to period.

We believe excluding the gain on minority interest investment, business development and integration costs, non-cash impairment charges, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses provides meaningful information to investors regarding the operational and financial performance of the Company.

Cash Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines cash earnings per diluted share as adjusted loss per diluted share (see definition above) plus amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net loss and loss per diluted share to adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per diluted share and cash earnings per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense) Net (loss)

income per share (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense) Net (loss)

income per share As Reported $ (2,240 ) $ 1,444 $ (796 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (298,349 ) $ 263 $ (298,086 ) $ (9.52 ) Adjustments: Less: Gain on minority interest investment (3,509 ) 965 (2,544 ) (0.08 ) - - - - Plus: Business development and integration expenses 1,220 (335 ) 885 0.03 2,907 (799 ) 2,108 0.07 Plus: Goodwill impairment charges - - - - 300,300 - 300,300 9.59 Foreign currency loss (gain) 371 (102 ) 269 0.01 (937 ) 258 (679 ) (0.02 ) As Adjusted $ (4,158 ) $ 1,972 $ (2,186 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 3,921 $ (278 ) $ 3,643 $ 0.12 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets $ 9,135 $ (2,512 ) 6,623 0.21 $ 9,441 $ (2,600 ) 6,841 0.21 Cash earnings per diluted share $ 4,977 $ (540 ) $ 4,437 $ 0.14 $ 13,362 $ (2,878 ) $ 10,484 $ 0.33 Shares used in loss per diluted share calculation 31,104 31,305

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property plant and equipment, plus business development and integration expenses, plus payments of deferred/contingent purchase consideration, plus purchases of property and equipment for the Grand View, Idaho facility rebuild, plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020: