Sorenson Communications, CaptionCall Honored with 2021 Silver Stevie Award for Most Exemplary Employer in COVID-19 Response Category

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall were named as winners of a Silver Stevie® Award in the COVID-19 Response category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.



“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to the health and safety of our customers and employees,” says Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “The pandemic presented many unique challenges over the past year, but we quickly pulled together to simultaneously provide essential communication services to our customers while we safeguarded our teams.”

The American Business Awards are considered the premier business recognition program in the United States. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Nominated in the COVID-19 Response category for Most Exemplary Employer, Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall received one out of two silver awards presented. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

In early March 2020, Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall recognized the severity of COVID-19 and acted swiftly to protect its more than 10,000 employees, while still providing essential communication services for people with hearing and speech disabilities. The company enabled 95 percent of its headquarters staff to work from home, along with the majority of its operations team. The IT and engineering teams worked quickly to get new systems configured and deployed and provided technical support to employees working remotely. Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall also added more than 1,000 jobs in 2020 and continued to strive for the safety of its employees while nurturing its unique company culture.

“What a fantastic demonstration of leadership, innovation, and growth during a time of tumult,” notes one of the judges, whose comments were anonymous. “Sorenson Communications took care of its customer population as well as its employees in a meaningful way and likely created heightened customer and employee loyalty.”

Says Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher: “The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months. This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people.”

About CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall (www.captioncall.com) is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.