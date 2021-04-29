WOW! Unlimited Media to Explore Potential Strategic Alternatives Focused on Maximizing Shareholder Value

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors, working closely with Management, has commenced a process to explore potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.



These alternatives could include, among other things, an acquisition, a merger or other business combination, a financing, a sale of assets, a sale of the Company, or other strategic transactions that may be available to the Company. The Company has engaged Evolution Media Capital and Cormark Securities as financial advisors.

“WOW! is at an exciting point of its evolution into a leading global, animation driven entertainment company. Our studios are running at full capacity and our production backlog is at its highest point in history. Despite the global pandemic, the number of contracted projects continues to experience attractive growth. Given the ever-increasing demand for quality content, this is the right time for the Company to explore transformational partnerships in order to maximize its long-term growth and profitability objectives” – said Michael Hirsh, Chairman and CEO.

In conjunction with the strategic review, the Company's Board has formed a Special Committee of independent directors to oversee the strategic review process. The Board is committed to fully evaluating appropriate strategic alternatives while concurrently supporting management and employees in their delivery of services to customers and partners. The Board believes that this course of action is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

The Board has not set a timetable for this process nor has it made any decisions related to any strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the exploration and review of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction. The Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is required by law.

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in the USA, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada’s largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios, which has a 25-year track record. The Company also operates Channel Frederator Network on YouTube. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

