Stop & Shop Recalls Stop & Shop Brand Caramel Corn Rice Cakes

QUINCY, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop has recalled its Stop & Shop Caramel Corn Rice Cakes due to an undeclared milk allergen. Impacted products are in 6.56-ounce packages and have the UPC number 068826707615. This recall is limited to Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.



Customers with milk allergies who purchased the impacted product should not consume it. Any customer who purchased an impacted product may return it to a Stop & Shop store or call Customer Service at 1(800) 767-7772 for a full refund.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.