Idaho First Bank Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Results

| Source: Idaho First Bank Idaho First Bank

McCall, UNITED STATES

MCCALL, Idaho, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the ‘Bank’) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021, and the planned retirement of CEO Greg Lovell. Lovell founded the bank in 2005, and his retirement is part of a detailed executive succession plan. Outgoing CEO Lovell stated, “The strong Q1 financial performance was driven by earnings generated through our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, and strong growth in earning assets.” He further indicated, “The year-over-year growth of our balance sheet reflects the financial strength of our markets, our expansion into 3 new markets over the last 18 months, and the great work our talented team does by putting People First.”

Chairman Mark Miller commented, “We have experienced strong Q1 growth in both loan and deposit balances which is a result of the board’s decision to support expanding our operations into Ketchum and Nampa, ID, and Bend, OR over the last 18 months.”

The Bank recognized Net Income After Tax of $1.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. This is a quarterly profit record for the bank. Financial results for the quarter continued to be influenced by the Bank’s PPP loan portfolio; PPP loans averaged $514 million in Q1, contributing $3.6 million to total gross interest income of $6.6 million. Incoming CEO Todd Cooper stated, “We are proud of the support we provided business owners through our participation in the PPP section of the CARES act. The impact to businesses and communities was significant, and now we are seeing the financial impact for the bank.”

Total assets finished the quarter at $820 million. Non-PPP loans ended at $300 million, an increase of $29 million, or 11%, from Q4 2020. March quarter-end deposit balances of $390 million increased $42 million, or 12% from Q4 2020, with noninterest bearing deposits growing 11%.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain very strong. In response to the strong rate of loan growth, the allowance for loan loss was increased to $3.62 million or 1.22% of loans, less held for sale and 100% government guaranteed loans at March 31, 2021. The bank funded $500,000 in provision to the allowance for loan loss in the first quarter. Shannon Stoeger, Chief Credit Officer, commented, “Our portfolio quality remains historically strong, we continue to proactively monitor our borrowing relationships, and we will continue to ensure the allowance for loan losses is adequately funded.”

Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2021 was $35.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million from year-end 2020 as a result of profitable operations. Book value per share increased to $7.20 per share compared with $6.81 at year-end 2020.

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT
Todd Cooper
CEO – Idaho First Bank
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com

Idaho First Bank  
Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)  
             
For the three months ended March 31: 2021   2020  Change  
 Net interest income $5,990   $1,954   $4,036  207%  
 Provision for loan losses 500   70   430  614%  
 Mortgage banking income 468   78   390  497%  
 Other noninterest income 182   135   47  35%  
 Noninterest expenses 3,549   2,080   1,469  71%  
   Net income before taxes 2,592   18   2,574  14292%   
 Tax provision 695   9   686  7622%  
   Net income  $1,897   $9   $1,888  20956%   
             
At March 31:   2021   2020  Change  
 Loans   $734,137   $180,579   $553,558  307%  
 Allowance for loan losses 3,620   2,167   1,453  67%  
 Assets   820,515   236,646   583,869  247%  
 Deposits   390,133   196,794   193,339  98%  
 Stockholders' equity 35,805   28,080   7,725  28%  
             
 Nonaccrual loans -   570   (570) -100%  
 Accruing loans more than 90 days past due -   -   -     
 Other real estate owned -   -   -     
             
   Total nonperforming assets -   570   (570) -100%  
             
 Book value per share 7.20   6.18   1.02  17%  
 Shares outstanding 4,975,880   4,542,109   433,771  10%  
             
 Allowance to loans 0.49%  1.20%      
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   380%      
 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00%  0.32%      
             
Averages for the quarter ended March 31: 2021   2020  Change  
 Loans   $795,479   $175,354   $620,125  354%  
 Earning assets 849,729   221,222   628,507  284%  
 Assets   865,093   232,986   632,107  271%  
 Deposits   373,053   196,486   176,567  90%  
 Stockholders' equity 34,623   27,953   6,670  24%  
             
 Loans to deposits 213%  89%      
 Net interest margin 2.86%  3.55%      
             



Idaho First Bank 
Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
              
Income StatementQ1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 
 Net interest income$5,990  $5,556  $5,106  $4,054  $1,954  
 Provision for loan losses 500   -   500   500   70  
 Mortgage banking income 468   541   253   45   78  
 Other noninterest income 182   172   169   134   135  
 Noninterest expenses 3,549   4,646   3,695   2,540   2,080  
   Net income before taxes 2,592   1,622   1,332   1,193   18  
 Tax provision 695   432   357   319   9  
   Net income $1,897  $1,190  $975  $874  $9  
              
Period End InformationQ1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 
 Loans   $734,137   $819,117   $856,333   $809,009   $180,579  
 Allowance for loan losses 3,620   3,169   3,168   2,668   2,167  
 Nonperforming loans -   -   -   413   570  
 Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   -  
 Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)   49   (1)  (1)  (1)  (1) 
              
 Allowance to loans 0.49%  0.39%  0.37%  0.33%  1.20% 
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   -   -   645%  380% 
 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.05%  0.32% 
              
Average Balance InformationQ1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 
 Loans   $795,479   $843,342   $833,805   $620,647   $175,354  
 Earning assets 849,729   892,737   892,726   730,194   221,222  
 Assets   865,093   908,173   907,075   743,522   232,986  
 Deposits   373,053   311,071   279,100   285,689   196,486  
 Stockholders' equity 34,623   32,757   31,055   28,126   27,953  
              
 Loans to deposits 213%  271%  299%  217%  89% 
 Net interest margin 2.86%  2.48%  2.28%  2.23%  3.55% 
              