NDAU Listed on Bittrex Global After Recent Surge in Price

Isle of Man, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDAU, the world’s first adaptive digital currency, has been listed on Bittrex Global. Its appeal to the exchange’s users comes from being a new category of digital asset that is optimized for long-term store of value and provides staking income.





The combined value of the approximate 5.8 million NDAU tokens in circulation has recently reached over $139 million on CoinMarketCap. The surge comes as institutional players who are joining the blockchain and cryptocurrency space seek more long-term store of value options. Investview, an influential financial technology company, has announced the addition of $1 million in NDAU to its corporate treasury balance sheet as more firms are expected to follow suit.

Director at NDAU development team Oneiro, Robert Frasca, has shared his outlook on the listing. “It's been a great season for NDAU and we’re excited to top it off with a listing on Bittrex. We’re certain that traders on the exchange will see what we have built not only as an alternative store of value but as a great opportunity for staking rewards.”

Bittrex Global will introduce NDAU to a $600 million daily trading volume. Bittrex features “lightning-fast trades, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security”.

NDAU is focused on long-term holding. It offers an in-wallet staking program that pays participants an Economic Alignment Incentive (EAI) for holding the currency. Users who choose to lock NDAU for predetermined periods of time can receive up to 15% in yearly rewards when staked for three years. The lock periods are chosen by holders.

About NDAU

NDAU is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro as a true long term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi solution on Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize both stability and potential for growth, NDAU provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. NDAU is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on NDAU, please visit: www.ndau.io.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex’s cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.













Attachment