Camfil USA Highlights the Importance of Workplace Air Quality in Recently Published Video

Riverdale, NJ, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace air quality matters most to employees because it influences their productivity, health, and happiness. It is the main message Camfil USA shared in their recently published video on YouTube. This finding is based on a survey published on Harvard Business Review that reports air quality as one of the biggest influencers of employee performance, happiness, and wellbeing.



Watch Video >>





The survey asked 1,601 workers across North America what they want most from their workspaces. Air quality and light emerged as the top answers. As a global provider of clean air solutions for workspaces, Camfil USA advocates clean air for everyone, especially in workplaces. It is because improved air quality results in increased cognitive functions that lead to enhanced productivity.

Staying true to their advocacy in providing clean air for everyone, Camfil USA recently joined the celebration for World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021. On their Facebook post, Camfil USA wrote: “This is the time to understand better the changing workforce landscape and the importance of health and wellbeing at work. Celebrate the World Day for Safety & Health at work with Camfil and learn more about clean air at www.camfil.us.”

Camfil reiterated that better air quality means healthy and happy employees, leading to improved productivity and, ultimately, better return on investments.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, they provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. They firmly believe that the best solutions for their customers are the best solutions for the planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – they consider the impact of what they do on people and the world around everyone. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus, they aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so everyone can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. They proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil can help protect people, processes, and the environment, visit them at www.camfil.com.

