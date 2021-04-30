Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces 5m Share Reduction

Temecula, CA, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces a reduction of 5,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

“We are pleased to announce that we have successfully reduced the outstanding shares by 5 million, that were previously issued and outstanding. The significance of this cannot be underestimated. Once again, we are putting the interest of our shareholders first” commented Mike Pollastro, company President.

The number of shares issued and outstanding is now significantly reduced which we believe makes the company incredibly undervalued.

According to a February 28 article by Kiplinger, “Many green stocks are up two-, three-, four-fold and more over the past year. The shares of electric car maker Tesla have risen 480%, for example, and the stock of solar-energy company Enphase Energy has surged 423%. From the start of 2020 through late January, a basket of U.S. renewable-energy stocks has outgained the broad S&P 500 index by more than 200 percentage points, with the median price-earnings ratio of the renewable names, based on projected profits, 40% higher than the S&P 500’s, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts at investment bank Raymond James call this a “breakout moment” for green investing…”.

