Compagnie Financière Tradition: Q1 2021 adjusted revenue of CHF 259.2m, down 11.3% at constant exchange rates

PRESS RELEASE Lausanne, 30 Aprl 2021

Q1 2021: adjusted revenue of CHF 259.2m,

down 11.3% at constant exchange rates

The average level of activity for the months of January and February showed a slight increase at constant exchange rates compared to the same period last year. However, an important base effect was noted in the month of March given the exceptional volume of activity in 2020 which took place in a context of a gradual health crisis resulting from COVID-19, causing very high volatility in the financial markets.

Against this backdrop, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 238.6m in the first quarter 2021 compared with CHF 277.3m in same period in 2020, down 14.0% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented a decrease of 10.6%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted* revenue was CHF 259.2m compared with

CHF 303.5m in 2020, a decrease of 11.3% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down 10.8% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented a decrease of 21.8%.

* Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

