



This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)





.............







Vevey, April 30, 2021





Nestlé to acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company, expands health and nutrition portfolio

Nestlé and KKR today have entered into an agreement in which Nestlé will acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. The Bountiful Company is the number one pure-play leader in the highly attractive and growing global nutrition and supplement category.

The transaction includes the high-growth brands Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex® and Puritan’s Pride® as well as the company's US private label business. These brands will be integrated into Nestlé Health Science, creating a global leader in vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements. The Bountiful Company's sports and active nutrition brands Pure Protein®, Body Fortress® and MET-Rx®, as well as Dr.Organic® and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, which do not complement the Nestlé Health Science portfolio, are not included in the deal. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, following the completion of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.

"Vitamins and supplements are a key part of our business and have contributed to strong growth acceleration," said Nestlé Health Science CEO Greg Behar. "This acquisition complements our existing health and nutrition portfolio in terms of brands and channels. It will establish Nestlé Health Science as the industry leader in mass retail, specialty retail, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer in the US, while offering significant opportunities for geographic growth."

"Today's announcement from Nestlé Health Science recognizes the transformation of The Bountiful Company over the past 3+ years, as well as the collective value and capability of the organization. I am incredibly grateful to the more than 4,500 colleagues around the globe who have worked tirelessly to get us to this point," said Paul Sturman, President and CEO, The Bountiful Company. "As a leader in global nutrition, we take seriously our responsibility and role in consumers' health and wellness. We're incredibly proud of the trusted brands we've built and are confident that they will be strong assets for Nestlé."

The transaction is valued at USD 5.75 billion on a cash free, debt free basis, representing a multiple of 3.1x net sales and 16.8x EBITDA as of March 31, 2021. Net sales of the acquired brands were USD 1.87 billion in the last twelve months ending March 31, 2021, with an EBITDA of 18.3%. This EBITDA will be negatively affected by one-off integration costs, which will be slightly dilutive to Nestlé's underlying trading operating profit margin in 2021. The margin is expected to increase above the Nestlé Group average once synergies are fully implemented by 2024.

By combining the The Bountiful Company's core assets together with Nestlé's leading science and innovation in health and nutrition, Nestlé is well placed to accelerate benefits in prevention and treatment solutions to consumers across the world.

Nestlé Heath Science's current vitamins, minerals and supplements brands include Garden of Life®, Vital Proteins®, Pure Encapsulations®, Wobenzym®, Douglas Laboratories®, Persona Nutrition®, Genestra®, Orthica®, Minami®, AOV® and Klean Athlete®.

+++

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 7,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 160 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Pure Protein®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx®, Ester-C® and Dr.Organic®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts:



Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com



Jacquelyn Campo Tel.: +41 79 598 1163

NestleHealthScience.External@nestle.com



Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com