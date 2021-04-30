Riber: 2021 first-quarter revenues

English French

2021 first-quarter revenues



Bezons, April 30, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first quarter of 2021.

Business developments

At March 31 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 0.0 2.3 ns Evaporators 0.0 0.0 ns Services and accessories 3.2 3.0 +4% Total reported revenues 3.2 5.3 -41%



2021 first-quarter revenues came to €3.2m, down 41% compared with the first quarter of 2020.

The quarter did not include any revenues for MBE systems due to the deferral of orders from 2020 in the context of the health crisis.

Revenues for services and accessories came to €3.2m and continued to show positive trends (+4%).

At end-March 2021, the breakdown of the Company's revenues was as follows: 28% in Europe, 62% in Asia and 10% in the US.

In addition, the first MBE 8000 system was made available in March 2021 to one of the Company’s longstanding clients.

Order book developments

At March 31 (€m) 2021 2020 1 Change Systems 9.6 14.9 -36% Evaporators 0.0 0.0 ns Services and accessories 7.7 7.6 +1% Total order book 17.3 22.5 -23%



During the first quarter, the Company recorded two orders for MBE systems, confirming the gradual upturn in new orders despite the persistent difficulties with finalizing certain contracts in Asia, subject to the granting of export licenses.

At end-March 2021, the order book totaled €17.3m, which shows an improvement compared with end-December 2020. The systems order book represents €9.6m and includes four machines to be delivered in 2021, with one production unit. It does not include the additional order for a production system announced on April 13, 2021. The order book for services and accessories is up slightly compared to the previous year and reached €7.7m.

Outlook for 2021

The Company plans to consolidate its business compared with 2020.

Next date

June 25, 2021: General Meeting held as a closed session





About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

Stéphane Berterretche

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

invest@riber.com CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cyril.combe@calyptus.net





1 The order book at March 31, 2020 has been revised after the French authorities refused to grant an export license for orders totaling €4.0m, as announced in the press release from May 13, 2020.

