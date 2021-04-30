Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports January–June 2021 will be published on 13 August 2021

English Finnish

Stock Exchange Release

30 April 2021 at 9 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half year Reports for 1st of January–30th of June 2021 will be published on 13th of August 2021 as a stock exchange release and can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi .

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group

Further information:

Tomi Närhinen

Managing Director, Savings Banks Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is part of the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and operates as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks' role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, issue payment cards, and provide payment transfer and account operator services.