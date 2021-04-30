Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 13/2021

April 30, 2021

During April, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of April 30, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,984,072 following an issue of 38,747 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 12/2021 “Board of directors issues 38,747 new ordinary shares” released on April 27, 2021.



Contacts

Head of Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen

Contact: Tel. +45 2363 8844, E-mail investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on April 30, 2021 at 8.00 am CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a leading global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information, and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment