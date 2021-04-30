Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: UTG’s Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2020 have been published

English Finnish

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE April 30, 2021 at 9:00am

UTG’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND RENUMERATION STATEMENT FOR 2020 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020 are published on the company’s website at www.utgmix.com

Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020 are published on the company’s website.

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. Its main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals. The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.

