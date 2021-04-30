AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 1st quarter of 2021

English Estonian

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was €11.78 million, showing 10.6% reduction on the same period last year. The revenues reflect lower commercial consumption brought about by the COVID-19 restrictions, whereas higher domestic consumption gave a slight increase in the sales revenue from private customers.



Sales to private customers in the main service area increased by 1.7% to €5.11 million, due to reduced consumption of businesses and higher household consumption, both of which were attributable to the COVID-19 restrictions.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 21.5% to €3.26 million as a result of their consumption being lower by €0.89 million. The hospitality sector has seen the greatest impact from the pandemic, affecting the volumes of the water services provided by the Company.

The gross profit for the 1st quarter of 2021 was €5.18 million, being 14.5% lower due to reduced sales revenue. The operating profit was €4.66 million, having decreased by €1.01 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was lower sales revenue resulting from decreased consumption.

The net profit for the 1st quarter of 2021 was €4.55 million, showing a decrease of €1.01 million compared to the same period of 2020. The decline in the net profit was predominantly a consequence of lower operating profits. Deferred tax also contributed to the decrease in net profit, whilst lower interest costs had a positive impact on profitability.

Snowy winter made an impact on the construction revenues in comparison with the previous year: in the 1st quarter, subsidiary OÜ Watercom continued to work on the projects secured in 2020, both in Tallinn and across Estonia. The sales revenue from constructions services for the 1st quarter was €0.76 million, indicating a 25.7% decline compared to the same period of 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily related to a lower revenue from pipe construction services, which were partly balanced by higher revenues from road construction services.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios



1st quarter Change 2021/ 2020



2021 2020 2019 Sales 11.78 13.18 14.66 -10.6% Gross profit 5.18 6.06 8.26 -14.5% Gross profit margin % 43.97 45.96 56.33 -4.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 6.23 7.18 8.39 -13.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 52.83 54.48 57.24 -3.0% Operating profit 4.66 5.67 6.89 -17.8% Operating profit - main business 4.50 5.62 6.78 -20.0% Operating profit margin % 39.55 43.02 47.00 -8.1% Profit before taxes 4.57 5.56 6.68 -17.7% Profit before taxes margin % 38.78 42.15 45.58 -8.0% Net profit 4.55 5.56 1.01 -18.1% Net profit margin % 38.59 42.15 45.58 -8.4% ROA % 1.77 2.09 2.74 -15.5% Debt to total capital employed % 54.83 54.81 57.78 0.0% ROE % 3.97 4.70 6.85 -15.4% Current ratio 4.48 5.87 6.28 -23.7% Quick ratio 4.42 5.83 6.24 -24.2% Investments into fixed assets 2.28 3.59 3.41 -36.5% Payout ratio % na na na

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1st quarter 1st quarter 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 2020 Revenue 11,784 13,180 51,717 Cost of goods and services sold -6,603 -7,123 -29,491 GROSS PROFIT 5,181 6,057 22,226 Marketing expenses -121 -117 -433 General administration expenses -1,551 -1,295 -4,576 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,151 1,025 4,567 OPERATING PROFIT 4,660 5,670 21,784 Financial income 5 12 31 Financial expenses -95 -127 -473 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 4,570 5,555 21,342 Income tax on dividends -21 0 -4,610 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 4,549 5,555 16,732 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 4,549 5,555 16,732 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 4,548 5,554 16,731 B-share holder 0.60 0.60 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.23 0.28 0.84 Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600 600





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



€ thousand 31/03/2021 31/03/2020 31/12/2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 47,122 68,658 44,514 Trade receivables. accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,514 6,277 7,019 Inventories 809 602 701 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 54,445 75,537 52,234 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property. plant and equipment 203,516 191,732 202,802 Intangible assets 634 666 629 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 204,150 192,398 203,431 TOTAL ASSETS 258,595 267,935 255,665 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 393 362 393 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,631 3,630 Trade and other payables 5,943 6,721 7,084 Derivatives 0 158 0 Prepayments 2,182 1,990 2,445 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,148 12,862 13,552 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 35,611 31,902 34,564 Leases 1,331 1,231 1,400 Loans 83,966 87,597 83,978 Provision for possible third-party claims 8,424 13,238 9,628 Deferred tax liability 276 0 255 Other payables 35 26 32 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 129,643 133,994 129,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES 141,791 146,856 143,409 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,279 Retained earnings 78,792 83,067 74,243 TOTAL EQUITY 116,804 121,079 112,256 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 258,595 267,935 255,665





CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 3 months 3 months 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 4,660 5,670 21,784 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 1,567 1,510 6,283 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -125 -111 -542 Other non-cash adjustments -1,204 -1,204 -4,814 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property. plant and equipment. and intangible assets 0 -11 -14 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 402 865 140 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -54 162 -215 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 5,246 6,881 22,622 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property. plant and equipment. and intangible assets -2,923 -2,986 -15,682 Compensations received for construction of pipelines. incl connection fees 508 275 1,998 Proceeds from sales of property. plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 28 32 Interest received 1 11 35 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -2,414 -2,672 -13,617 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs. incl swap interests -121 -173 -719 Lease payments -102 -153 -555 Received loans 0 0 0 Repayment of loans 0 0 -3,636 Dividends paid 0 0 -19,888 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -113 Income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -4,355 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -223 -326 -29,266 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,609 3,883 -20,261 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 44,514 64,775 64,775 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 47,123 68,658 44,514





