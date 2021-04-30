Nexity: EARLY REDEMPTION BY NEXITY OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) DUE MAY 2023 ISSUED IN MAY 2016 (THE “2023 OCEANES”)

English French

EARLY REDEMPTION BY NEXITY OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) DUE MAY 2023 ISSUED IN MAY 2016 (THE “2023 OCEANES”)

Paris, April 30th, 2021

Nexity (the "Company" or "Nexity") announces to the holders of 2023 OCEANES (ISIN: FR0013170925) that following the offer dated April 13th, 2021 to repurchase the 2023 OCEANES, the total number of outstanding 2023 OCEANES is, as of today, less than 15% of the number of 2023 OCEANES initially issued.

Consequently, the Company informs the holders of outstanding 2023 OCEANES that it will proceed with the early redemption of such 2023 OCEANES in accordance with the terms provided for under the 2023 OCEANES Terms and Conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") in section 1.8.1.3 2. for the purposes of their cancelation in accordance with applicable law.

The date of early redemption of the 2023 OCEANES has been set on May 31st, 2021 (the "Early Redemption Date"), at a price of EUR 64.30 plus interests accrued from January 1st, 2021 until the Early Redemption Date, i.e. a total amount of EUR 64.33 per 2023 OCEANE.

Holders of 2023 OCEANES have the ability to exercise their right to the allocation of shares of the Company pursuant to the Terms and Conditions until the seventh business day (included) preceding the Early Redemption Date, i.e. until May 19th, 2021 (included).

Any holder of 2023 OCEANES that will not have validly exercised his or her right to the allocation of shares prior to this date will be redeemed in the conditions set out above.

It is recalled that in order to exercise their right to the allocation of shares of the Company, the holders of 2023 OCEANES shall address a request for such purpose to the financial intermediary their 2023 OCEANES are registered with. Any request for exercise shall be irrevocable as of its receipt by the relevant financial intermediary.

The date of request for exercise shall be the business day during which the last one of the following conditions (1) and (2) is met, at 5:00 pm CET at the latest, or the following business day if the said condition is met after 5:00 pm CET (the "Date of Request"):

(1) CACEIS Corporate Trust (the "Centralization Agent") will have received the request for exercise from the financial intermediary in the books of which the 2023 OCEANES are registered;

(2) the relevant 2023 OCEANES will have been transferred to the Centralization Agent by the relevant financial intermediary.

In principle, any request for exercise of the right to the attribution of shares that is received by the Centralization Agent shall take effect at the earliest of the following two dates (the "Exercise Date"):

the last business day of the current calendar month; or

the seventh business day preceding the scheduled date for redemption.

Holders of the 2023 OCEANES will receive their shares at the latest on the seventh business day following the Exercise Date.

For more information, holders of 2023 OCEANES are invited to consult the Terms and Conditions.

