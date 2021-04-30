Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 30 April 2021. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 disease (coronavirus infection), it was possible to participate at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders only in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper and submitting it to the Company. The Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

Assent to the Remuneration Report of the Company.

To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2020.

Approval of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

To approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2020.

To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2020 according to the draft appropriation of profit presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: from the total Company’s profit available for appropriation in the amount of EUR 38,979,815 to allocate EUR 7,884,000 for the payment of dividends for the year 2020, to bring forward EUR 31,095,815 as unappropriated profit to the next financial year and to appropriate EUR 36,300 for royalties to the members of the Supervisory Board.

Increase of the authorised capital out of the Company’s funds.

To increase the Company's authorised capital out of the Company’s funds from EUR 19,053,000 (nineteen million fifty-three thousand euros) to EUR 38,106,000 (thirty-eight million one hundred and six thousand euros) by issuing 65,700,000 (sixty-five million seven hundred thousand) ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 (twenty-nine cents). The decision to increase the authorised capital out of the Company’s funds is adopted on the basis of the year 2020 financial statements of the Company.

To issue to the shareholders the newly issued ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 (twenty-nine cents) for no consideration, with the number of the shares to be in proportion to the nominal value of the shares owned by them at the close of the rights accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the decision to increase the authorised capital.

With respect to the adopted decision above, to amend articles 3.1. and 4.1. of the Articles of Association of the Company and to set out them as follows:

„3.1. The authorised capital of the Company is EUR 38,106,000 (thirty-eight million one hundred six thousand euro).

„4.1. The authorised capital of the Company is divided into 131,400,000 (one hundred thirty-one million four hundred thousand) ordinary registered shares. The nominal value of one share is EUR 0.29 (twenty-nine cents).”

Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company and approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association.

With respect to the decisions above, amendments of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, that came into force after registration of the last issue of the Articles of Association of the Company and other amendments provided in the draft Articles of Association of the Company, to amend the Articles of Association of the Company and approve the issue with the new wording.

The Company notes that only persons who are shareholders at the end of the rights accounting day of the Company's shareholders, i.e. at the end of 14 May 2021, shall have the right to receive dividends (EUR 0.12 per share for a total amount of shares of 65,700,000) and newly issued shares for no consideration. The ex-date from which the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020, as well as not entitled to the newly issued ordinary shares is 13 May 2021.

