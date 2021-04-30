Annual financial statements approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB on 30 April 2021

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 30 April 2021. The meeting has approved the audited consolidated and separate financial statements the Company for the year 2020, presented together with consolidated annual report.

If compared to interim consolidated report for twelve months of 2020, which was announced on 25 February 2021, the Group’s* and Company’s EBITDA did not change, the net profit of the Group increased by EUR 53 thousand due to revised profit tax (decreased by EUR 37 thousand for the Company due to revised profit tax), also reclassifications were made in financial statements with no impact on final results.

*Grigeo AB company group consists of the following entities: Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo Investicijų Valdymas UAB.

The financial statements are attached.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 58 01

