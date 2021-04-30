English French

Rueil Malmaison, 30 April 2021

The consortium consisting of VINCI and Meridiam has completed the financing

of the PPP contract for the D4 motorway in the Czech Republic

First motorway public-private partnership (PPP) in the Czech Republic

28-year PPP representing an investment of €525 million for the construction phase

On 29 April 2021, the consortium consisting of VINCI Highways, lead company, and Meridiam (50/50) completed the financing of the PPP contract for the D4 motorway linking Příbram (Central Bohemia) and Písek (South Bohemia). This contract won in December 2020, was signed with the Czech Transport Ministry on 15 February 2021.

€474 million of financing has been arranged for the project through debt denominated in both euros and Czech koruna.

The project consists of designing, financing, building, operating and maintaining a new 32km motorway and widening an existing 16km section of road to two lanes in each direction. The new motorway will provide an improved road connection between Prague and rural South Bohemia, thereby fostering local economic and social development, and will also help improve traffic conditions on major commercial routes, particularly towards neighbouring Germany and Austria.

The contract is for 28 years including approximatively 3.5 years of construction work, which will begin in May and will be carried out by VINCI subsidiary Eurovia, which has operated in the Czech Republic since 1992. It employs more than 3,000 people in the country, where it is one of the main players in transport infrastructure construction.

Operation and maintenance will be carried out by VINCI Highways. The new motorway will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies that will, among other things, guarantee a high level of road safety and comfort for motorists and improve traffic conditions.

The project will help to boost the economy and create local jobs, and has strong environmental credentials. It includes the recycling and reuse of 1.9 million m3 of excavated materials, as well as a commitment to recycle up to 60% of the total volume of asphalt mix. New storm water retention ponds, wildlife crossings and a “zero pesticide commitment” will contribute to preserving biodiversity.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

About Meridiam

Meridiam was founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, with the conviction that aligning the interests of the public and private sectors can provide solutions to the essential needs of communities. A “société à mission”, as defined under French law, Meridiam specialises in the long-term development, financing and management of sustainable public infrastructure in three sectors: mobility of goods and people, the energy transition and the environment, and social infrastructure. Meridiam currently manages $8 billion in assets and over 80 projects. Meridiam is ISO 9001: 2015 certified, has been recognised for Advanced Sustainability by Vigeo Eiris, and has developed its own ESG (environment, social and governance) and impact assessment methodology, based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDD or SDG).

Press Contacts

VINCI: Press Relations : +33 1 47 16 31 82 - media.relations@vinci.com

Meridiam: Antoine Lenoir : +33 6 07 50 75 85 - a.lenoir@meridiam.com

