Befimmo SA: Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of 18 May 2021

Taking into account the number of shares for which the shareholders have carried out the attendance formalities, until 21 April 2021, to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of 27 April 2021, the legally required attendance quorum has not been reached at this Meeting.

Consequently, a second Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 18 May 2021 at 10.30 AM to deliberate and decide on the same agenda.

In view of the health crisis and the measures imposed by the government with respect to gatherings of people, Shareholders will not be able to participate physically in the Meeting and will only be able to exercise their rights by voting by correspondence or by proxy. Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation and the applicable rules in the coming weeks, the Company reserves the right to modify these participation modalities through a press release and on the Company's website ( www.befimmo.be ).

In accordance with article 7:153 of the Code of Companies and Associations, this second Meeting can validly deliberate whatever the share of capital present or represented by the shareholders.

All documents related to the Meeting are available on the Company’s website ( www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings ):

agenda;

proxy;

correspondence vote form.

The practical formalities of participation in the Meeting are described in the agenda.

