Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, White Rock Minerals, Cellmid, Firefinch and Noxopharm

Sydney, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) has received firm commitments from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors to raise a total of $15 million at 15 cents per share. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) has completed the placement of fully paid ordinary shares to various institutional and sophisticated investors raising approximately A$8.578 million. Click here﻿

Auteco Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AUT) (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) successful March quarter, which saw drilling returning a host of high-grade results from the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada, will underpin a resource update planned for July. Click here

Cellmid Ltd (ASX:CDY) has received Chinese import permits for its Jo-Ju® and Lexilis® branded shampoos from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) has received encouraging high-grade results from drilling of satellite deposits that are set to further enhance the growing gold bounty of the Morila Project in Mali. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd’s (ASX:NOX) results from a CEP-1 study (Chemotherapy Enhancement Program) Phase 1a/1b trial that shows the success of Veyonda® as a booster of chemotherapy in late-stage cancer patients have been published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Current Therapeutic Research. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) (FRA:R1R) generated $26 million in revenue during the March quarter with $25.4 million from base metal concentrate sales at the Thalanga Project in Queensland and $600,000 from the new Hillgrove Gold Mine in New South Wales and is well-funded for further development at both. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT) (OTCMKTS:ELTLF) (FRA:9EM) has confirmed further zones of tin mineralisation in its current drilling and optimisation campaign aimed at increasing the confidence of the mineral resource at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received the remaining assay results from a 21-hole drilling program at Penny’s Find Gold Mine Joint Venture with Orminex Ltd (ASX:ONX) (FRA:GG2) that returned further high-grade intercepts. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) enjoyed a productive March quarter that has set the stage for first production and revenues in the near term at its Amersfoort Project in South Africa. Click here



