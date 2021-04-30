Outlook on the High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset European Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market By Chip Type (Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)), By Country, Industry Analysis and" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Currently, the GPU is widely utilized in both commercial & scientific applications & has witnessed a considerable development. The growth in the HPC chipset market is driven due to the massive parallel processing capability of GPU. GPU has seen quick development to become high-performance accelerators for data-parallel computing. Moreover, advanced GPUs have hundreds of processing facilities, which are able to attain up to 1 TFLOPS for single-precision (SP) arithmetic.



The adoption of high-performance computing in the cloud sector is the major factor that boosts the growth of the HPC chipset market. Using Cloud, a company can obtain immediately available & scalable computing resources and approximately indefinite storage at a moderate cost. With the rising utilization of HPC in the cloud, it aids to enhance performance, control costs, accelerate results, and run complicated simulations against large datasets in domains like physics, pharmaceuticals, or aerodynamics; government initiatives; and rise in need for flexible computing services. HPC computing needs consistent efficiency & working of HPC clusters. Therefore, HPC services allow total control for users over computing infrastructure like analysis software & operating systems.



Additionally, multinational corporations are witnessing demand for networked cloud infrastructure services from single communication & IT services providers which can be fulfilled by flexible computing. Using flexible computing, scalable & modular services are offered for quick and simple provisioning of resources, which can scale up & down to fulfill volatile demand & constant business development.



Based on Chip Type, the market is segmented into Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Central Processing Unit (CPU) High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Country 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.9 % during the forecast period. The UK market is experiencing a CAGR of 19.3% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The France market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during (2020 - 2026).



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, MediaTek, Inc., and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation.

