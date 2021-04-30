CreamPYE Launches New Token To The Crypto Community

PHOENIX, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency ecosystem no doubt comes with lots of excitement and opportunities. With so many projects on the blockchain, crypto enthusiasts have the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios.



To disrupt the present-day decentralized marketplace, the team behind CreamPYE pushing its bar with the token, PYE. CreamPYE is available on PancakeSwap exchange for a purchase. At the moment, there are over 5,000 holders of the token and increasing rapidly after being released only sixteen days ago.

With the boasts of thousands of people in their Telegram channel. CreamPYE is leading a campaign against hunger. The project is proud to present the first donation to Action Against Hunger.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cdb2df2-27c9-448d-8c9a-6b7041da8a9b

CreamPYE Token

CreamPYE has a native token with the symbol PYE. This token will be used in conjunction with all PYE platforms on the CreamPYE protocol. Users can also use this token to pay for transaction fees when they are on the CreamPYE network.

Tokenomics

CreamPYE intends to develop a movement to disrupt cryptocurency offerings while giving back to the communities worldwide that need it most. As such, the movement will give back through charities and community outreach all over the world. Find below the details of CreamPYE tokenomics:

Total minted PYE tokens - 1,000,000,000,000,000

PancakeSwap Initial Pool – 600 Trillion staked with liquidity on PanCakeSwap DEX exchange.

Fair Launch – 300 Trillion Team Tokens Burned before launch



Why Participate In The CreamPYE Project?

CreamPYE is an innovative blockchain-powered project that seeks to disrupt the current decentralized marketplace. Below are some reasons why crypto enthusiasts prefer CreamPYE over other blockchain-powered projects:

Transparency

The team at CreamPYE believes that project users are the most valuable assets any brand can boast of. All activities at CreamPYE are done transparently. The company transparently discloses the team, processes, and plans to everyone so people can make informed decisions regarding PYE and its potential.

Growth Driven

Unlike other startup projects on the blockchain, CreamPYE is growth-driven. The project is also sustainable. The team plans to create top-notch tech platforms within the CreamPYE protocol.

Community Focused

CreamPYE is community-focused. The team plans to create a community where members will have a voice and be part of the project even when it blossoms. CreamPYE is seeking to partner with interested members of the community to reach out to the less privileged and stop hunger problems.

About CreamPYE

CreamPYE is the future of decentralization. The project is built to impact humanity and also make decentralized technology available to crypto enthusiasts with less friction than exists today. CreamPYE will also build a one-of-its-kind decentralized exchange named PYESwap, a CEXDEX, which will give other exchanges a run for their money. According to the team at CreamPYE, they plan to partner with industry leaders to further develop PYE to become the best user experience of any protocol.

CreamPYE parades a team of competent and experienced personnel. The team joined hands to attack the project from all directions. The team comprises developers, entrepreneurs, financial experts, and business executives. Most households across the world have purchased products and services associated with CreamPYE. You can even meet the team on the project’s YoutTube channel online.

Crypto enthusiasts can enjoy Marketplace Mining on the PYESwap, PYE NFT Marketplace and additional platforms to be added by PYE. Marketplace Mining allows users to earn additional PYE tokens every month just by engaging with PYE platforms.

Social links:

Telegram: https://t.me/creampyetoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/creampyetoken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creampyetoken

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxzjXyEBaKdVH3Rhm5vmd-w

Media contact:

Company: CreamPYE

Contact Name: Bill Spata

E-mail: service@CreamPYE.com