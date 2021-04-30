Global Express and Small Parcels Market Report 2020: 2019 Full Year Market Sizing, 2020 Projections and 2019-2024 CAGR Forecasts by Segment and Country

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Express and Small Parcels 2020 contains brand new analysis on the on-demand grocery delivery boom along with a first look at peak season challenges.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to the logistics industry. Planes have been grounded; ships have stood still while the growth in e-commerce has arguably catapulted the retail industry into 2030. While other sectors scrambled to assess the decline in volumes and revenue, the express sector bucked the trend of experiencing a bumper year.

The report provides the publisher's proprietary market sizing data showing that express growth has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic, with the market expected to expand by a real 19-24 CAGR of 7.9%.

This latest report also looks at the changing fortunes of the largest global integrators.

This report contains

Market sizing - 2019 full year market sizing, 2020 projections and 2019-2024 CAGR forecasts by segment and country.

Analysis of the on-demand grocery delivery boom.

A look at this year's peak season challenges for retailers and express companies.

Comparative reviews of the global integrators.

Exclusive Highlights

Express growth has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic, with the market expected to expand by a real 19-24 CAGR of 7.9%

Both Emerging Markets and Developed Economies are projected to show strong growth over the course of the year and over the forecast horizon.

Domestic growth has accelerated this year, with lockdown-induced e-commerce growth a key feature over H1 and this trend is expected to continue throughout the rest of 2020.

International growth has accelerated too, with growth over the full year expected to exceed H1 growth, as a result of manufacturing supply chains re-starting post-lockdown and cross-border e-commerce.

Whilst the trade war weakened the integrator's financials in 2019, cross-border e-commerce was a leading light.

Integrator international express volumes boomed in Q3-20, with an economic bounce back, tight air freight capacity and higher cross-border e-commerce sales contributing to growth.

Margins have also recovered well, with increased volumes leading to network efficiency gains.

Peak season 2020 is expected to be record-breaking. In anticipation, retailers are trying to spread demand over several weeks by launching promotions earlier than they have previously.

Alternative delivery solutions are becoming more critical as consumer behaviour changes

Retailers are likely to experience shortages of in-demand products and an influx of products previously forecasted to be the "big hit" in 2020.

Logistics technology is playing a big part in the On-Demand Grocery sector. Software has played a key role at Ocado, leading to automation of fulfilment centres. However, Covid has accelerated the development of niche hardware too, such as robotics and drones.

Logistics technology companies appear more likely to benefit from growth in the sector compared to last mile delivery companies.

On-Demand grocery delivery is increasingly offered alongside consumer goods delivery, benefitting the likes of Alibaba, Amazon and Walmart.

This boom is being experienced across geographies, from more underdeveloped markets in the likes of India, to more mature online shopping markets such as the UK.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Peak Season and Covid-19

1.1 Overview.

1.2 Christmas Arrives Early

1.3 Capacity Issues

1.4 Alternative Delivery Methods

1.5 Importance of Social Media

1.6 Returns

1.7 China

1.8 Europe

1.9 North America

1.10 As 2020 comes to a close



2.0 On-Demand Grocery Delivery Boom

2.1 Introduction

2.2 On-Demand Bounces Back from Lockdown

2.3 On-Demand Platforms Partner with Grocery Retailers

Case Study: Ocado

Case Study: Deliveroo partners with Co-op and Morrison's in UK

2.4 Are there opportunities for parcels companies in On-Demand?

Case Study: Express Operator Remains Exception in On-Demand Market

2.5 Covid Impetus to Last Mile Delivery Automation

2.5.1 On-Demand Robot Delivery

2.5.2 Drones: Wing and Walgreens

2.6 Conclusion

2.7 Global Markets

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 US

2.7.3 India

2.7.4 United Kingdom



3.0 Global Express and Small Parcels Market Size, Growth and Forecasts

3.1 Global Express and Parcels Market Size & Growth

3.2 Asia Pacific

3.4 Europe

3.5 Middle East & North Africa

3.6 North America

3.7 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia

3.8 South America

3.9 Sub-Saharan Africa



4.0 Providers

4.1 Integrators - Comparative Review of 2019

4.1.1 International Express Provider Comparison

4.1.2 EBIT Margin Comparison

4.1.3 Volume Growth Comparison

4.2 Integrator - 2020 Performance

4.2.1 Integrator Volumes

4.2.2 Revenue per piece

4.2.3 Vertical sectors boosting e-commerce volumes

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Chinese Provider Comparisons

4.3.2 Chinese Provider Profiles

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Ex-China Providers

4.3.4 Asia Pacific Ex-China Provider Profiles

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Provider Comparisons

4.4.2 Europe Provider Profiles

4.5 North America

4.5.1 North America Company Comparisons

4.5.2 North America Provider Profiles

4.5.3 Amazon Disrupting the Express Market

