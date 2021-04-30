Global Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Markets Report 2021-2025: Market is Positioned to Directly Benefit from the Explosion in Genomics but Shifting Resources to COVID May Interrupt Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer 2021-2025: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth. Learn all about it in this new report. It includes a special segment Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry, and now over 130 companies are profiled.

A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Personalized medicine;

Pharmacogenomics;

Liquid biopsy;

Emergence of new economies with large markets;

A Greater understanding of the role of genetic material in Disease & Health.

Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The latest numbers in this report factor in the different COVID forces and their timing, and their effect on growth.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

In addition to customization work, breakouts for particular segments, assistance and support is included free of charge.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2021 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is provided. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

4 Introduction and Market Definition

4.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics

4.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

4.3 Market Definition

4.3.1 Revenue Market Size

4.4 Methodology

4.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

4.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Participants

5.1.1 Academic Research Lab

5.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

5.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

5.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier.

5.1.5 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

5.1.6 Independent Testing Lab

5.1.7 Public National/Regional Lab

5.1.8 Hospital lab

5.1.9 Physician Lab

5.1.10 Audit Bodies

5.1.11 Certification Body

5.2 Market Segments

5.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

5.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

5.3 Industry Structure

5.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

5.3.2 Economies of Scale

5.3.3 Physician Office Labs

5.3.4 Physicians and POCT

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

6.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

6.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes

6.1.4 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

6.1.5 Regulatory Retreat

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Falling Prices

6.2.2 Lower Costs

6.2.3 COVID Pandemic

6.2.4 Wellness has a Downside

6.3 Instrumentation and Automation

6.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

6.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

6.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

6.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing

6.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

6.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One

6.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology

6.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing

6.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

7 Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Nucleix to Invest in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Dx

7.3 Invitae to Acquire Genosity for $200M

7.4 Bio-Techne Obtains CE Mark for Exosomal Liquid Biopsy Prostate Test

7.5 Agilent Technologies to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Resolution Bioscience

7.6 Natera Revenues Grow 35 Percent

7.7 AnchorDx Closes $40M Financing Round

7.8 Exact Sciences Strategy for End-to-End Cancer Testing

7.9 Genomics England: Whole Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients to Launch

7.10 Singlera Genomics Closes $150M Funding for Cancer Screening

7.11 Biocartis GeneproDx, Endpoint Health Collaborate on Tests for Idylla Platform

7.12 Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

7.13 Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

7.14 Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

7.15 Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

7.16 Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

7.17 Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

7.18 Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

7.19 Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research

7.20 Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy

7.21 Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing

7.22 Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters

7.23 Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up

7.24 Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal

7.25 Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer

7.26 Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients

7.27 Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay

7.28 OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics

7.29 Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery

7.30 NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval

7.31 Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb

8 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

8.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

8.2 Abbott Diagnostics

8.3 AccuraGen Inc.

8.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

8.5 Aethlon Medical

8.6 Agena Bioscience, Inc.

8.7 Agilent

8.8 Anchor Dx

8.9 ANGLE plc

8.10 ApoCell, Inc.

8.11 ArcherDx, Inc.

8.12 ARUP Laboratories

8.13 Asuragen

8.14 AVIVA Biosciences

8.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

8.16 Beckman Coulter, Inc.

8.17 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

8.18 Bioarray Genetics

8.19 Biocartis

8.20 Biocept, Inc.

8.21 Biodesix Inc.

8.22 BioFluidica

8.23 BioGenex

8.24 Biolidics Ltd.

8.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

8.26 Bioneer Corporation

8.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8.28 Bio-Reference Laboratories

8.29 Bio-Techne

8.30 Bioview

8.31 Bolidics

8.32 Boreal Genomics

8.33 Bristol-Myers Squibb

8.34 Cancer Genetics

8.35 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

8.36 CellMax Life

8.37 Cepheid (now Danaher)

8.38 Charles River Laboratories

8.39 Chronix Biomedical

8.40 Circulogene

8.41 Clinical Genomics

8.42 Cynvenio

8.43 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

8.44 CytoTrack

8.45 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

8.46 Diagnologix LLC

8.47 Diasorin S.p.A.

8.48 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

8.49 Epic Sciences

8.50 Epigenomics AG

8.51 Eurofins Scientific

8.52 Exosome Diagnostics

8.53 Exosome Sciences

8.54 Fabric Genomics

8.55 Fluidigm Corp

8.56 Fluxion Biosciences

8.57 Foundation Medicine

8.58 Freenome

8.59 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

8.60 GeneFirst Ltd.

8.61 Genetron Health (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

8.62 Genomic Health

8.63 GenomOncology

8.64 GILUPI Nanomedizin

8.65 Grail, Inc.

8.66 Guardant Health

8.67 HalioDx

8.68 HansaBiomed

8.69 HeiScreen

8.70 Helomics

8.71 Horizon Discovery

8.72 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

8.73 iCellate

8.74 Illumina

8.75 Incell Dx

8.76 Inivata

8.77 Integrated Diagnostics

8.78 Invivogen

8.79 Invivoscribe

8.80 Janssen Diagnostics

8.81 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

8.82 MDx Health

8.83 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

8.84 Millipore Sigma

8.85 Miltenyi Biotec

8.86 MIODx

8.87 miR Scientific

8.88 Molecular MD

8.89 MyCartis

8.90 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

8.91 NantHealth, Inc.

8.92 Natera

8.93 NeoGenomics

8.94 New Oncology

8.95 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.

8.96 Oncocyte

8.97 OncoDNA

8.98 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

8.99 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

8.100 Panagene

8.101 Perkin Elmer

8.102 Personal Genome Diagnostics

8.103 Personalis

8.104 Precipio

8.105 PrecisionMed

8.106 Promega

8.107 Qiagen Gmbh

8.108 Rarecells SAS

8.109 RareCyte

8.110 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

8.111 Screencell

8.112 Sense Biodetection.

8.113 Serametrix

8.114 Siemens Healthineers

8.115 Silicon Biosystems

8.116 simfo GmbH

8.117 Singlera Genomics Inc.

8.118 Singulomics

8.119 SkylineDx

8.120 Stratos Genomics

8.121 Sysmex Inostics

8.122 Tempus Labs, Inc.

8.123 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.124 Thrive Earlier Detection

8.125 Todos Medical

8.126 Trovagene

8.127 Volition

8.128 Vortex Biosciences

9 The Global Market for MDx Cancer

9.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country

9.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview

9.3 Global Market by Product Type - Overview

9.4 Global Market by Place - Overview



10. Global Market by Cancer Type

10.1 MDx Breast Cancer

10.2 MDx Colorectal Cancer

10.3 MDx Cervical Cancer

10.4 MDx Lung Cancer

10.5 MDx Prostate

10.6 MDx Melanoma Cancer

10.7 MDx Blood

10.8 MDx Companion Dx Development



11. Global Market by Product Type

11.1 MDx Instruments

11.2 MDx Reagents

11.3 MDx Software and Services



12. Global Market by Place

12.1 MDx Clinical Laboratory

12.2 MDx Pharmaceutical

12.3 MDx Research

13 Cancer Treatment and Trials

13.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

13.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

13.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015

14 Appendices

14.1 United States Medicare System: January 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

14.2 FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests

14.3 FDA Approved Microbial Tests

14.4 FDA Approved Pharmacogenomics Tests

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pl59u2