China Sevoflurane Investigation Market Report 2021: Due to the Therapeutic Advantages, Sevoflurane Dominates the Market - Forecast to 2025

Sevoflurane is an inhalation general anesthetic and also the main inhalation anesthetic at this stage. Inhaled Sevoflurane was originally developed by Abbott and entered the Chinese market in 1996.



In the Chinese market, with the prevalence of chronic diseases, the improvement of the medical system, and the intensification of aging in some regions, the number of operations has increased. Moreover, due to the therapeutic advantages of Sevoflurane, it dominates the anesthesia market. Therefore, the analyst predicts that the sales of Sevoflurane will increase in the future.



According to the analyst's market research, the sales revenue of Sevoflurane in the Chinese market has increased from 2017 to 2019, and reached CNY729.39 million in 2019. The CAGR for Sevoflurane from 2016 to 2019 is about 2.41%. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of surgeries decreased. Thus, the sales of Sevoflurane decreased accordingly. However, the analyst analyzes that as the epidemic has improved, the sales of Sevoflurane in the Chinese market will have a recovery growth in 2021-2025.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's sevoflurane market

Sales value and volume of China's sevoflurane 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's sevoflurane market

Prices of sevoflurane in China

Prices of sevoflurane in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's sevoflurane market

Prospect of China's sevoflurane market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Sevoflurane

1.1 Indications for Sevoflurane

1.2 Development of Sevoflurane in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Sevoflurane in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Sevoflurane sales in China



2 Sales of Sevoflurane in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Sevoflurane

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Sevoflurane

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Sevoflurane by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Inhalation solution

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Sevoflurane Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Sevoflurane Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical CO., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Kaiteli (Hengrui's Sevoflurane) in China

3.3 Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of SEVOFRANE(Maruishi's Sevoflurane) in China

3.4 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Corporation

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Yijunning (Lunan's Sevoflurane) in China

3.5 Baxter Healthcare Corp.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Qifomei (Baxter's Sevoflurane) in China

3.6 Hebei Yipin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Hebei Yipin's Sevoflurane in China



4 Prices of Sevoflurane for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical CO., Ltd. (Kaiteli)

4.2 Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SEVOFRANE)

4.3 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Yijunning)

4.4 Baxter Healthcare Corp. (Qifomei)

4.5 Hebei Yipin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



5 Prospect of Chinese Sevoflurane drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Sevoflurane Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Sevoflurane Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



Companies Mentioned

Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical CO., Ltd. (Kaiteli)

Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SEVOFRANE)

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Yijunning)

Baxter Healthcare Corp. (Qifomei)

Hebei Yipin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

