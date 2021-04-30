Company announcement: Minutes of annual general meeting at Frontmatec Group ApS

No. 4/2021

The annual general meeting held on April 30, 2021 adopted the report on the company's activities in the past financial year.

The annual report 2020 was approved by the general meeting.

The general meeting adopted the proposal from the board of directors to carry forward the loss of the year to retained earnings.

Arne Vraalsen, Christoffer Arthur Müller, Christian Gymos Schmidt-Jacobsen, Jan Kjærsgaard and Remko Rosman was re-elected to the board of directors.

The board of directors was granted discharge.

Deloitte (Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab) was re-elected as the Company’s auditors for the financial year 2021.

On behalf of the Chairman Arne Vraalsen

Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO

Attachment