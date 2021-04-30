Verisk Named One of the UK’s Best Workplaces

LONDON, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced that it’s been named to the 2021 UK’s Best WorkplacesTM list. Verisk was ranked 21st among companies with more than one thousand employees.

The recognition acknowledges Verisk as a top UK organisation in the “super large” category. Companies are selected for the Best Workplaces list based on insights gleaned from a comprehensive employee survey. In addition, a culture audit is completed to assesses an organisation’s leadership practices, policies and programs.

“Verisk is committed to creating a culture where all employees feel they belong, can do their best work and understand how their contributions impact the world around us,” said Scott Stephenson, Verisk president, chairman and CEO. “Perhaps the most important thing about this award is that it stems from the feedback and experiences of our colleagues at Verisk. This is a recognition we’ve earned together.”

In 2020, Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including the United States, India, Spain as well as the United Kingdom. Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work® UK as a center for Excellence in Wellbeing, supporting the company’s commitment to employees in creating the best environment possible.

Global Impact, Diverse Perspectives and Opportunity at Verisk

At the heart of what Verisk does is help clients manage risk and unearth opportunities by analyzing data and providing insights to the insurance, energy and the financial services markets, so they can make faster and more informed decisions. The company’s more than 9,000 employees in more than 30 locations around the world are committed to making the world better, safer, and stronger.

Verisk’s investment to this commitment includes its participation in the UN Global Compact sustainability initiative. Through this program, Verisk is committed to balancing 100 percent of its carbon emissions. In addition, the company addresses the high degree of stakeholder interest in understanding and mitigating the implications of climate change on people, property and financial assets.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees globally and have used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognise Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisations, as well as the acclaimed UK’s Best WorkplacesTM, UK’s Best WorkplacesTM for Women and UK’s Best WorkplacesTM in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly ‘great place to work’.