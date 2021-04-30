Outlook on the Topical Dispenser Global Market to 2025 - Increase in the Prevalence of Skin Infections and Diseases is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Topical Dispenser Market (2020-2025) by Product, Application, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Topical Dispenser Market is estimated to be USD 441.38 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 593.45 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.



Increase in the prevalence of skin infections and diseases and Rising demand for topical applicators is driving the market.

Limited Awareness for the usage of topical dispenser is hindering the market. Preference for alternative modes of drug delivery has created challenges for the market players. Delivery of biologics through the transdermal route and Self-administration and home care have created opportunities for the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Topical Dispenser Market is segmented further based on Product, Application, End user and Geography.



By Product, the market is classified into Semi-solid formulations like creams, ointments, lotions, gels and pastes, Liquid formulations like solutions and suspensions, Solid formulations like powders, suppositories and Transdermal products like transdermal patches and transdermal Semi-solids.



By Application, the market is classified into Metered Topical Dispensers and Swab Topical Dispensers. The metered topical dispenser are usually preferred over swab owing to their several benefits, such as optimum efficiency and ease of use.



By End User, the market is classified among Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, Home Care Settings, Burn Centres and other facilities.



By Geography, North America dominated the Topical dispenser market.



Recent Developments

1. In August 2019, DoseLogix announced a partnership with B&B Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This partnership will help DoseLogix to increase its product sales in the future.

2. In December 2018, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada) received acceptance for its "A-101 40% topical solution" for the Health Canada review. This product is prescribed to treat advanced seborrheic keratosis, a commonly occurring non-cancerous skin growth that affects more than 9 million Canadian adults.

3. In December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline (UK) invested USD 36.0 million in manufacturing facilities in Canada to produce and distribute its best topical pain reliever - VOLTAREN.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck Co., Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Simcro Limited (Datamars SA), Super Brush LLC, SpecializedRx Products, LLC, BIOSRX, Inc., Volumetric, Inc., Puritan Medical Products Company, LLC, Dose Logix, Porex Corporation, Nestle, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgobbt