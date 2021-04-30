Illingworth Research Group Recognized with Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illingworth Research Group, a Syneos Health® company, has been recognized with a 2021 Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. Illingworth Research Group™ is a leading global provider of clinical research home health services. With healthcare already becoming more local, COVID-19 has accelerated the need for in-home clinical trial services which have realized increasing demand in recent years.



Illingworth is one of only 205 UK-based organizations to be recognized with the prestigious Queen’s Award. With this acknowledgement, Illingworth Research becomes the first organization to be awarded the highly acclaimed industry SCRIP Award as Best Specialist Provider, and a Queens Award for Enterprise: International Trade, in the same year.

“We are all incredibly proud to be honored with this prestigious Award for our sustained achievements and consistent growth,” said John Illingworth, Chairman, Illingworth Research Group. “The passion and dedication of our employees continues to ensure we can deliver solutions to support patients wanting to participate in clinical research, whatever their background or geography, while reducing patient burden. This Award from The Queen will enable Illingworth to continue to deliver on its mission of making clinical research accessible for all.”

Illingworth Research was established in 1998 to provide clinical research services, diversifying into patient-centric clinical research solutions including Mobile Research Nursing, Patient Concierge and Medical Imaging. Employing over 200 people across the globe, complemented by 1200 Mobile Research Nurses, the organization was acquired in December 2020 by Syneos Health, a global biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Syneos Health brings together 25,000 clinical and commercial minds, in more than 110 countries, to speed the development and delivery of much needed therapies to market.

Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

About Illingworth Research Group

Illingworth Research Group™, a Syneos Health® company, is a leading provider of clinical research home health services, providing highly trained, qualified and experienced research nurses to the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Building on our long-standing home health experience, we also provide complimentary patient-focused CRO services. Illingworth Research Group – named the Scrip Award Best CRO (Specialist Provider) for 2020 – operates in more than 46 countries, delivering the highest standards of clinical care and regulatory adherence across a diverse range of therapeutic areas. To learn more about our unique approach to clinical trial delivery visit illingworthresearch.com.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together, we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com