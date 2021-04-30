Mineworx Announces Early Redemption of Debentures

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRD) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that the Company delivered notice for the early redemption of the aggregate principal amount of $120,000 of convertible debentures plus accrued interest. The debentures, which mature on June 17, 2022 and bear interest at a rate of 12% per year, were repaid by April 27, 2021 and the company will experience immediate cost savings benefits by the elimination of this debt from its balance sheet.



Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

