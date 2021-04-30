Outlook on the Concrete Superplasticizer Global Market to 2028 - by Form, Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Superplasticizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global concrete superplasticizer market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2020. Superplasticizers are a category of polymers which are used to enhance the suspension flow efficiency by reducing the accumulation of particulate matter. Their major application is in admixtures which are used with concrete as strength boosters. Currently, there are different classes of superplasticizers available in the market including sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes (SNF), sulfonated melamine formaldehydes (SMF), modified lignosulfonates (MLS), polycarboxylic acids (PC), etc. Each category of superplasticizer is defined by individual properties and uses. Their demands also differ on the basis of their cost, placement and product efficiency.



A number of factors are currently driving the global demand of concrete superplasticizers. Plasticizers help in reducing the water cement ratio and improve the performance of the concrete mixture. They can also provide other advantages such as increase the compressive strength, eliminate fine cracks, reduce adsorption, provide better surface texture, etc.



The demand of concrete superplasticizers has a direct correlation with the performance of the global construction Industry. We expect the global construction industry to exhibit stable growth of around 3%-5% over the next five years catalysed by developed economies recovering from the recent economic downturn and emerging economies continuing to industrialize. The United States, China and India are expected to represent the biggest growth drivers of the construction sector in the coming years. The strong outlook of the global construction industry is expected to create a positive impact on the demand of concrete superplasticizers. Looking forward, we expect the global concrete superplasticizer market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Market Summary:



Based on the form, the market has been segmented as liquid and powder. Liquids currently account for the largest share.



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as SNF, MLS, PC and SMF. SNF currently accounts for the highest market share.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented as ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, high-performance concrete, shotcrete and others. Ready-mix concrete currently accounts for the highest market share.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific currently represents the biggest market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Arkema SA, BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Company, Enaspol as, Mapei S.P.A., Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd and Sure Chemicals.



This report provides a deep insight into the global concrete superplasticizer market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the concrete superplasticizers industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global concrete superplasticizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global concrete superplasticizers market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global concrete superplasticizers market?

What is the breakup of the global concrete superplasticizer market on the basis of form?

What is the breakup of the global concrete superplasticizer market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global concrete superplasticizer market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global concrete superplasticizer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global concrete superplasticizer industry?

What is the structure of the global concrete superplasticizer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global concrete superplasticizer industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.3 Manufacturing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Export

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Liquid

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Powder

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 SNF

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 MLS

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 PC

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 SMF

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Ready-Mix Concrete

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Precast Concrete

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 High-Performance Concrete

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Shotcrete

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Middle East and Africa

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Arkema SA

11.3.2 BASF SE

11.3.3 Kao Corporation

11.3.4 Sika AG

11.3.5 W. R. Grace & Company

11.3.6 Enaspol as

11.3.7 Mapei S.P.A.

11.3.8 Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.

11.3.9 Sure Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ljmc1