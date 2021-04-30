N-Propanol Market to Reach USD 2,008.1 Million by 2028; Inflated Demand for N-propyl Alcohol in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Strengthen Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global n-propanol market size is expected to reach USD 2,008.1 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of industry 4.0 in developing nations coupled with the booming cosmetic industry will have an excellent impact on the market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “N-Propanol Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 1,453.1 million in 2020.





COVID-19 Impact :

Declined Demand from Automotive Industry to Thwart Growth amid Coronavirus

The temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants has disrupted the supply chain of industries. The disruption was majorly seen in the paints & coatings industry, as manufacturers were unable to acquire solvents to produce their products. Moreover, the reduced production and sales of cars resulted in enormous losses for the n-propanol industry. Nevertheless, the high demand for n-propyl alcohol from the pharmaceutical industry due to its antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties can expedite the market's growth in the time of COVID-19. Moreover, the high usage of disinfectants in surgeries to minimize the possibility of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) can further improve the prospects of the market during the pandemic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/n-propanol-market-105137





Market Segments :

The Ethylene Hydrogenation Segment to Hold the Largest Share

Based on type, the market is divided into ethylene hydrogenation method, allyl alcohol hydrogenation method, and other compounds byproduct method. The ethylene hydrogenation segment is expected to hold the largest share globally due to its efficiency in producing n-propanol.

Based on application, the market is divided into coatings, food additives, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. The growing demand for coatings in the automotive and construction industry will stimulate the segment’s growth. The increasing sales of cars in Asia Pacific and Europe will contribute positively to the market’s growth. The food additive segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to the increasing incorporation of 1-propanol as a food additive for flavor, and fragrance.

Based on Geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





The report n-propanol market involves:

Complete assessment of the market

Valuable insights into the segments

Trailblazing trends and vital drivers

Main regions

Noteworthy development

COVID-19 impact





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/n-propanol-market-105137





Driving Factor :

Surging Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Boost Market Growth

The booming construction industry is expected to spur lucrative opportunities for the market owing to its use in building blocks. According to Global Construction Perspectives and Global Economics, the volume of construction output will grow by 85% to US$ 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, with China, the United States, and India accounting for 57% of the global growth. N-propanol is used as a solvent in the production of paints and coatings. The growing emphasis on structural protection from external damages such as corrosion will augment the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Besides, the flourishing pharmaceutical industry can incite the development of the market in the foreseeable future.





Competitive Landscape :

High Production Capacity of Companies to Intensify Business

Prominent companies are adopting expansion strategies to reinforce their position in this market. Companies are also offering grades compatible with food, and pharmaceutical products to support the speedy expansion of the market. For instance, in April 2020, Oxea, a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives increased its production capacity to cater to the demand from the printing industry.





Regional Insights :

Rapid Industrialization to Amplify Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 468.1 million in 2020. The increasing urbanization and industrialization in China, India, and South Korea will uplift Asia Pacific's market. The heavy investment in the construction industry is expected to spur opportunities for the market in the region. The booming automotive sector will contribute significantly to the market in Asia Pacific. North America is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of manufacturing facilities in the region. The growing demand from end-users coupled with the flourishing paints & coatings industry will boost the region's growth. The high demand from the specialty chemical industry will further propel the n-propanol market share in North America.





Notable Development :

September 2020: The inauguration of Ningbo Juhua Chemical’s n-propanol plant. This new plant has an annual capacity of 50 kilotons and will produce propionaldehyde and n-propanol.





List of Top Companies Profiled in N-Propanol Market:

BASF (Germany)

Dow (U.S.)

Eastman (U.S.)

Oxea (Germany)

Sasol (South Africa)

Wu Jiang Chemical (China)

Nanjing Rongxin Chemical (China)

Chang Chun Group (China)

Ningbo Juhua Chemical (China)

Zibo Nalcohol Chemical (China)

Other Players





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/n-propanol-market-105137





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global N-Propanol Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global N-Propanol Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Ethylene Hydrogenation Allyl Alcohol Hydrogenation Method Other Compounds Byproduct Method By Application Coatings Food Additive Pharmaceutical Cosmetic Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/n-propanol-market-105137





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Methanol Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass & Renewables), By Derivative (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, DME, Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel, MTO/MTP, Solvent, and Others), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Solvents Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Alcohol, Glycol, Ketones, Esters, Hydrocarbons, Others) By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Cosmetics, Printing Ink, Pharmaceutical, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Paints and Coatings Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Alcohol Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl, Isobutyl Alcohol, and Others), By Source (Sugar & Molasses, Grains, Corn, Fossil Fuels, and Others), By Application (Personal Care, Chemical Intermediates, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Fuels, and Others), and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd