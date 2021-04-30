Activity results of the 1 quarter of the year 2021

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 and financial state as at March 31, 2021 and approved on April 30, 2021 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2021.

The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 4,371 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2020 was EUR 1,901 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 20,364 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2020 it was EUR 20,214 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623) and UAB Petrašiūnų katilinė (code – 304217723), amounts to EUR 4,281 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2020 amounts to EUR 2,228 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 20,360 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2020 amounted to EUR 20,210 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity of the Company that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities as at the end of reporting period (March 31, 2021), increased from 0.80 to 1.34 during the period from the end of 2020 (the rate of the Group increased from 0.75 to 1.27). The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 is EUR 6,181 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2020 was EUR 3,758 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 6,244 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2020 was EUR 4,239 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachment