Global Online Travel Agent Global Market Forecast to Grow from $432.14 Billion in 2020 to $561.36 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 29.9%

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online travel agent market is expected grow from $432.14 billion in 2020 to $561.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $833.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



Rising possibilities of uncertain events such as COVID19 outbreak or natural calamities is projected to limit the growth of the tourism industry and online travel agent. The surge in smartphone users along with growing internet penetration are anticipated to boost the online tourism industry and the business for travel agents during the period. Increasing penetration of internet and growth in the number of smartphone users is contributing to the consumer shift towards online channels for travel ticket and hotel bookings. The number of smartphone users increased by 100 million or 2% to 5.11 billion in 2019 compared to the previous year. Consequently, the rise in the number of smartphone users coupled with increasing internet penetration is forecast to propel the revenues for the online travel agent market during the years to come ahead.



Growing initiatives by governments of various countries to promote tourism and build strong tourism infrastructure in order to boost the revenues generated from the tourism industry is a major trend propelling the growth of the online travel agent market during the period.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider online travel agent market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The online travel agent market section of the report gives context. It compares the online travel agent market with other segments of the online travel agent market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, online travel agent market indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online Travel Agent Market Characteristics



3. Online Travel Agent Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Online Travel Agent



5. Online Travel Agent Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Online Travel Agent Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Online Travel Agent Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Online Travel Agent Market Segmentation

7. Online Travel Agent Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Online Travel Agent Market



9. China Online Travel Agent Market



10. India Online Travel Agent Market



11. Japan Online Travel Agent Market



12. Australia Online Travel Agent Market



13. Indonesia Online Travel Agent Market



14. South Korea Online Travel Agent Market



15. Western Europe Online Travel Agent Market



16. UK Online Travel Agent Market



17. Germany Online Travel Agent Market

18. France Online Travel Agent Market



19. Eastern Europe Online Travel Agent Market



20. Russia Online Travel Agent Market



21. North America Online Travel Agent Market



22. USA Online Travel Agent Market



23. South America Online Travel Agent Market



24. Brazil Online Travel Agent Market



25. Middle East Online Travel Agent Market



26. Africa Online Travel Agent Market



27. Online Travel Agent Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Online Travel Agent Market



29. Online Travel Agent Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Booking.com

Expedia Inc.

Ctrip

Triadvisor

Trivago

eDreams Odigeo

Despegar

MakeMyTrip

Lastminute

On the Beach

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Hostelworld Group

Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA

Fareportal Inc.

Trivago GmbH

ThomasCook Group

Priceline Group Inc.

HRS

Agoda

Airbnb Inc.

Hotel.de



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la3ngq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.