Outlook on the Sports Apparel Global Market to 2025 - Increasing Influence of Social Media is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Apparel Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports apparel market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025, tremendously.



The sports apparel market is expected to increase due to increase in Gen Z income, influence of social media, penetration of e-Commerce, rising health consciousness among people, upsurge in urbanization and shift towards comfortable fashion. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, sustainability and degree of competition.



Study Coverage



Apparel worn while playing outdoor sports (football, basketball, hockey and others), in gym, while cycling or while doing any strenuous physical activity are known as sports apparel. Sports wear or apparel includes sports bra, tights, shorts, t-shirts etc. Sport apparel foremost aim is to provide comfort and performance. Sports apparel has better sweat and body odor absorption than the regular clothes. The moisture management, elongation and recovery are largely controlled by the use of special fibers and yarns, with softeners to enhance or supplement the effects.



The sports apparel market can be segmented on the basis of end-users, named as men, women and children; and on the basis of distribution channels, such as e-Commerce, supermarket/mall, discount stores/ specialty stores and others.



The report titled provides an in depth analysis of the global sports apparel market by value, by end-user, by distribution channels, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the sports apparel market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the sports apparel market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall sports apparel market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global sports apparel market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the sports apparel market are Nike Inc., Adidas, Puma Group and Under Armour are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Apparel: Overview

2.2 Types of Apparel: Overview

2.3 Sports Apparel: Overview

2.4 Sports Apparel Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sports Apparel Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Sports Apparel Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Sports Apparel Market by End-users (Men, Women)

3.1.3 Global Sports Apparel Market by Distribution channels (Retail Store, e-Commerce, Others)

3.1.4 Global Sports Apparel Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africs)

3.2 Global Sports Apparel Market: End-user Analysis

3.2.1 Global Men Sports Apparel Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Women Sports Apparel Market by Value

3.3 Global Sports Apparel Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Retail Store Sports Apparel Market by Value

3.3.2 Global e-Commerce Sports Apparel Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Sports Apparel Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Sports Apparel Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Sports Apparel Market by Region (The U.S. and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The U.S. Sports Apparel Market by Value

4.2 Europe Sports Apparel Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Sports Apparel Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Sports Apparel Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Apparel Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Apparel Market by Region (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.3.3 China Sports Apparel Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Sports Apparel Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Sports Apparel Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Apparel Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Apparel Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Sports Good Industry

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Apparel

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Exports

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Major Players

5.5 COVID-19 Impact on Sports Events



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increase in Gen Z Income

6.1.2 Increasing Influence of Social Media

6.1.3 Growing Penetration of e-Commerce

6.1.4 Growing Urbanization

6.1.5 Increasing Health Consciousness Among People

6.1.6 Shift from Uncomfortable Fashion to Comfortable Fashion

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 Sustainability

6.2.3 Degree of Competition

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

6.3.2 Artificial Intelligence(AI) in Designing Apparels

6.3.3 Growing Demand for Fashionable Sports Apparel

6.3.4 Growing Women Participation

6.3.5 Celebrity Brand Ambassadors for Sports Apparel



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Sports Apparel Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Sports Apparel Market Players by Market Share



8. Company Profile

8.1 PUMA Group

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 NIKE, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Adidas

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Under Aromur, Inc.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tigng