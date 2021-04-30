Audited annual information of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2020

English Lithuanian

We hereby provide Consolidated and Company’s financial statements of AB Kauno Energija (company code 235014830) for the year 2020, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited for use in European Union, herewith Consolidated Annual Report, AB Kauno Energija Social Responsibility Report of the Year 2020 and Conclusion of Independent Auditor, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Above mentioned documents also can be found on Company's website http://www.kaunoenergija.lt .

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

